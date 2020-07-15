The Wednesday Politics Thread Is Looking For A Replacement

Hi everyone, I hope you’re doing well.

I’ve been posting the Wednesday headers for a little over four months. And unfortunately, I’ve come to the conclusion that I need to stop writing them.

It might sound a bit silly, but the responsibility of writing these headers, and doing it well, has become a source of stress for me, at a time when I’m dealing with a lot of stress. And I feel like I can’t handle it anymore.

So I’m looking for someone to take my place on Wednesdays. If you’re interested, leave a comment and tell me. I’ll be checking the comments in the hour or so after the thread goes up, after that it might be better to tag me and ask me if it’s still available. (If I can’t find a replacement I’ll keep posting the Wednesday header until I do, but it’ll probably be more minimal than I’ve done till now.)

Stress aside, It’s been fun writing these headers, and I feel like it was worth it. I hope I did as well as I hoped in bringing attention to current issues and good causes we can support. I’d like to think I’ve made at least a little bit of a difference. To be sure, a big part of why I wanted to do it, and why I thought it could make a difference, is that you’re all so awesome. So thanks for always making this feel like a place where we can work together and learn from each other.

So, that’s it from me today. It’s been an honor.

Welcome to Wednesday! Let’s make this day a good one. Please be respectful and considerate, let’s try to assume good faith and good intentions even in people we disagree with, and don’t forget to take a break once in a while. Don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel. If you have a problem, you can flag the comment, or feel free to contact the mods at avocadomods@gmail.com.

