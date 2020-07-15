Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: sentimental favorites. I’ve been cleaning out rooms, making donation piles, and have made some hard choices about what books to keep and what to give away. It’s made me re-evaluate what I’m attached to and why (I will never part with the Little House or Anne of Green Gables sets, but I’m fine with sending Harry Potter to a new home). If you’re still a physical media person, which books will you keep forever, no matter what? Even if you probably won’t read them again, or if they aren’t that great but you treasure them anyway. If you’re not a physical media person, are there books you’ve purchased for an e-reader, even though you’ve read them before, just to have them?

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

7/22: free skate (no topic)

Feel free to @ me if you have a topic idea. If you have a preferred date, I can definitely accommodate that. I’ve been swamped with *waves hands* everything lately, and haven’t been able to come up with more new topics, but will dig into to the archives for next time.

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

