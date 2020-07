The newest episode of the Franchise Festival podcast covers The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords and Four Swords Adventures, along with a brief detour into some rare Satellaview titles. Listen to it on our website or wherever you get podcasts!

On Episode 12 of the show, coming August 1, we’ll be covering The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess for the first of a two-part series. Don’t miss it!

