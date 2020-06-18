Avocado Plug & Play: Year I

Welcome to the first annual Avocado Plug & Play poll! Here we pick what we all think are the best video games of all time. We’re not tired of these polls yet, are we? :p

Some guidelines:

Your list can only contain 10 titles; no more, no less No board games. Sorry. Joke ballots will not be counted If the series is similar with each entry (Pokemon, Madden, etc.) you can put down the whole series. I just realized I might get roasted for putting Pokemon as an example… Do NOT mock other people’s lists. This is supposed to be a fun thing and nastiness will not be tolerated. Try to keep your lists in alphabetical order. If not, no worries. Include the title, the developer and the original year it was released if you can. Games tend to reuse titles a lot… Your criteria should be games you like the most!

Here’s my list:

Bloodborne, FromSoftware (2015)

Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening, Capcom (2005)

Disco Elysium, ZA/UM (2019)

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, Kojima Productions (2004)

Portal, Valve (2007)

Resident Evil, Capcom (2002)

Silent Hill 2, Konami (2001)

Super Mario Galaxy 2, Nintendo (2010)

Super Metroid, Nintendo (1994)

Undertale, Toby Fox (2015)

I feel like I could think of ten other titles to replace this list. Also, I’m not the most experienced making charts, so please be patient. Thank you.

Voting will close on June 30, 2020 at 11:59 PM EST.

Anyway, enjoy!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...