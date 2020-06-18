The Thursday Politics Thread in: Return Of The ‘Stache

Morning Politocadoes!

Former Ambassador and Former Trump NSA Director John Bolton has a book coming out. Oh cool, good for him. I mean, hey, Reince Preibus got one, so did Omarosa, why not the ‘Stache too? The book, an account said to be a scathing rebuke of the Trump Presidency, is seeing legal attempts by the Justice Department to block its release citing Bolton’s dissemination of ‘classified’ material. The Trump Administration’s definition of ‘classified’, is shaky at best, but whatever. Moreover, there are even plans to criminally charge Bolton for said disclosure of ‘classified’ material.

Breaking: Federal prosecutors are weighing whether to criminally charge John Bolton with disclosing classified information in his upcoming White House memoir https://t.co/0tmBUBHgfH — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 17, 2020

He should have testified on the Hill.

Back in the Before Time in the long, long ago of January 2020, Congress held an impeachment trial of one Donald John Trump. John Bolton was asked to testify. John Bolton refused to appear before the House of Representatives during the impeachment trial and threatened to sue if subpoenaed. And all because he wanted to save this material for a book, so he could get some money out of this travesty. His subordinates put their careers and reputations on the line. If there’sa more succinct way to encapsulate the Trump Administration I don’t really know what is.

Now, we all kind of knew this was the state of play with his book back then, i.e., Trump was gonna try to block its release because it was gonna make him look bad. But we also didn’t know what was actually going to be released. But now we do. Among the things we know are:

Trump asked President Xi Ji Ping for help in him getting reelected

Trump supported Chinese use of concentration camps for the Uighur ethnic group.

Trump offered to help Erdogan avoid a Justice Department probe

Trump didn’t like putting sanctions on Russia

Trump insisted Venezuela is ‘really part of the US’ and the people really wanted the US to invade

Trump wanted Barr to make CNN reporters spend time in jail

What we learned from John Bolton’s eye-popping tale of working with Trump

So, given what we know about what Bolton KNEW and could have testified to the House of Representatives about, would have absolutely led to further more damaging, more incriminating charges for the President in his Impeachment.

Crass, brazenly cynical, and above all, thoroughly unpatriotic. At this point, I hope someone leaks the manuscript to the public. John Bolton deserves to make not one dollar on this. All he could think about is the hay he could make out of this, book deals, speaking engagements, maybe talking head appearances on the news networks.

There are other things, obviously, that we could be focusing on other than a venal weasel such as John Bolton, but I can’t help but feel like his testimony could’ve made a difference. Alas, courage, it seems is in short supply, and greed is in high demand.

The coronavirus continues an upswing through many parts of the US, protests continue unabated, five African Americans have been LYNCHED in the past week that police have tried to rule as suicides, and we still have to deal with a corrupt, incompetent, unsympathetic Administration.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect. As the protests continue, please be safe, dress non-descriptively, avoid wearing contacts if you wear them normally, and keep your phones on you. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas, and practices sanitation policies as circumstances dictate.

