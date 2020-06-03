The Wednesday Politics Thread Is Hoping For The Best

Hi, everyone. I hope you’re all doing well.

Under the circumstances I decided that I want to collect some resources regarding what we can do and how we can help the protesters and victims of police brutality.

Now… this is already a tense and difficult time for all of us, and even more so since these protests started. So I just want to make it clear, that I don’t intend this to be any kind of pressure to take action. This is meant to be a resource for those who want to help and are able to do so; if you can’t, for whatever reason, that’s nothing to be ashamed of.

1. Donations

If you can, please consider donating to one or more of the following organizations, including organizations which post bail for those who have been arrested, as well as movements for legal aid and social justice.

Split a donation among 39 bail organizations

To donate to a specific bail organization, here’s a long list of organizations in different places

Here’s a list of organizations to support, recommended by Reclaim The Block (who are cuurently not accepting donations after recieving so much support; also recommended by Minnesota Freedom Fund, who are likewise not accepting more donations at this time)

List of organizations supported by Chicago Comunity Bond Fund

More donation options: 5 Organizations Worth Supporting Right Now

Donation options as well as reading recommendations on how to be a good ally: George Floyd Was Murdered. We Must Not Be Silent—Here’s How to Help (by Rachel Epstein)

For more expansive lists of recommended organizations to support in many places around the country (bail, legal aid, community outreach, criminal justice reform): Here’s Where You Can Donate to Help Protests Against Police Brutality (by Claire Shaffer)

2. Other actions you can take

Options for social action (as well as donation options):

How to Support the Struggle Against Police Brutality (by Claire Lampen)

100 ways you can take action against racism right now (by Sara M Moniuszko and Anika Reed)

What You Can Do to Demand Justice for George Floyd and Support Protesters (by Michelle Kim)

A recommendation from our very own spookyfriend – play this playlist on loop on your computer. All ad revenue from the views will go to “the associations that offer protester bail funds, help pay for family funerals, and advocacy listed in the beginning of the video”. More details here.

3. Fighting misinformation

As many of us know, there is a lot of misinformation in the news and social media, painting all the protesters as a violent and destructive mob and minimizing police brutality. So if you can, please consider sharing more accurate information to counter this, here and elsewhere.

Majority of violence is by police and far right infiltrators:

De-escalation Keeps Protesters And Police Safer. Departments Respond With Force Anyway.

7 People Shot at Louisville Protest Over the Death of Breonna Taylor (by Mike Baker)

Right-Wing ‘Race War’ Wannabes Could Make Police Protests Go Nuclear (by Kelly Weill)

‘They want their civil war’: Far-right ‘boogaloo’ militants are embedded in the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis (by Jordan Green)

Many of the people who start violence and looting are unrelated to protesters and don’t listen to protesters’ calls to stop:

Who are the protesters? Majority peaceful, few ‘undisciplined’ locals, anarchists, reports of white nationalists, authorities say

Allegations of Antifa incitement are fabricated by neo-nazis

White Supremacist Group Identity Evropa Posed as Antifa on Twitter and Called For Looting and Violence (by David Gilbert)

So, that’s what I have so far. Recommendations for more organizations we can support, actions we can take and information we can spread would be greatly appreciated.

Welcome to Wednesday! Let’s make this day a good one. Please be respectful and considerate, let’s try to assume good faith and good intentions even in people we disagree with, and don’t forget to take a break once in a while. Please stay safe, here and offline. Don’t threaten or endorse violence against anyone, even in these hard times (remember, this is something that could result in the site being taken down). If you have a problem, you can flag the comment, or feel free to contact the mods at avocadomods@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...