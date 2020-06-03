Welcome to the Book Nook! This is the weekly thread for Avocados to discuss books we’re currently reading, recommendations, genre, and serious literary criticism.

This week’s optional discussion topic: book that are passed down through your family. This is a good one, and comes straight from MisterSplendiferous: “Books that have been passed from generation to generation. Books that you’ve enjoyed that you passed on to younger siblings or nieces or nephews or to other people to enjoy.”

(hat tip to MisterSplendiferous)

Because we’re here to use our words, this is a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone. The OTs are full of clutter, and I want to keep that out of this thread. Pictures of books related to a post are fine, though.

upcoming topics:

6/10: doorstop books (h/t to Pastyjournalist)

6/17: books that pick up where TV/movie/other left off

6/24: summer reading assignments (h/t to MisterSplendiferous)

Book Nook posts every Wednesday at 8:15 AM Eastern.

