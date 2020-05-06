Animal Crossing, May, 2020

This game has been out almost as long as quarantine has gone on in the US. That’s a long time.

Welcome to the month of May in Animal Crossing! We have new fish and bugs no matter what hemisphere you’re in, May Day came and went, and who knows what else will happen?

Want friends? Here’s the post with friends codes. We also have a hot items and turnip prices thread, but since it’s slowed down, everyone is posting in the main thread anyway.

Neighbors leaving? Let us know who’s in boxes so we can grab if we want them. Crafting DIYs? Dodo us, baby, and share the wealth!



Don’t forget to donate all your new bugs, fish, and art, and watch out for that Redd guy, he’s shifty.

Also! Things we’ve learned in the last month:

You can only get 50 star fragments in a night, and if you’re on someone else’s island, they’ll wash up on yours. So go wishing!

Water flowers when you visit! If five visitors water, you not only get an increased chance of hybrids, they get super sparkly and cool.

ACNH Life is a useful app to keep track of your island.

Forget Stalk Wizard, Turnip Prophet (https://turnipprophet.io/), and Turnip Calculator (https://ac-turnip.com/) seem to work better.

Got extra junk to give visitors? Putting them on stands or tables seems to keep your rating from tanking.

You can only buy one painting from Redd a day, even if you see him on other islands. You can also buy furniture, but I don’t know if the same limit applies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...