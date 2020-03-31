Animal Crossing: New Horizons Turnip Prices and Hot Items

Here’s a thread for daily turnip prices and hot items in our towns. As we all know, Sunday is buying day, and the rest of the week is potential sale day. Buying times for turnips end at 12PM your town time on Sunday, so please post your time when you comment.





Here’s a link for a thread with a lot of our friend codes as well, if you haven’t seen it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...