It’s over, isn’t it? Isn’t it? Isn’t it over?

It was a foregone conclusion: Pearl wins the character tournament!

In second place, Garnet!

And in third place, a precise tie between Lapis and Peridot! I could tiebreak this in favor of Peridot, but I think it’s perfect that they win together!

Thanks for participating!

