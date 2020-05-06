Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Meeting People (05/06/2020)

Apparently, before you can get down to intimacy — be that emotional and/or physical — you have to meet people. I know, I was as shocked as you are to find this out! Once I had, I started to investigate what might be the most suitable way to accomplish this feat. After extensive research spending too much time on the Internet, I have concluded that most specimens of homo sapiens choose one of two — or both — approaches:

Looking for people in meatspace, the old-fashioned way, and

online dating.

Sounds easy enough, I suppose. But which are you? And why? Too shy for the meatspace thing, too horrified by tales of other’s people online dating woes, or something else entirely?

If the old-fashioned way of meeting people is more your thing, what’s your preference there? Let things organically form through people you meet in life through friends, family, job, school, hobbies, etc.? Going out to clubs and bars and such and just seeing if you can connect with a stranger? Or targeted events specifically intended to bring people together? Anything you intentionally avoid?

If you’re more of an online dating person: What are your preferred platforms? The pre-swiping era forums and services, or more recent things like Tinder and Bumble? Things you look for when signing up for a service, experiences you’ve made, lessons you’ve learned, fun and not-so-fun stories you can share etc.?

Of course, if you’ve done both, comparisons are also interesting to hear!

As always, talking about anything related to dating and intimacy etc. which is not in the prompt is okay too! Welcome, even!

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

