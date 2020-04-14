Werewolves 120: Adelaida’s Planet – Day 10

Night passes. You can see the Moon through the boarded-up windows of the Neptune Shoals Community Center. It’s not subject to the same Sun-filtering the Earth is, and is almost as bright as what passes for day in this strange year of 2063.

Three of you awake in your bunk beds to discover that the fourth has been slain in the night. You quietly agree to just stash the body under the bed, because if Wendy finds out you’re back to murder then you’re definitely not going to be allowed on whatever super-secret resistance thing she was hinting at.

Keldeo has died. He was a PARTISAN (vanilla town).

You nonchalantly head to breakfast.

“I thought there were four of you,” says Veronica, dumping a dozen packs of instant oatmeal into a large mixing bowl and puts it in the microwave.

“That’s a common misconception,” says Kitty Witless, knocking the fourth place setting onto the floor and kicking it under the radiator.

“You will be performing a stealth infiltration,” says Brigitte as she lays out black clothes for you on the Foosball table. “This being Canada, the resistance doesn’t have many guns. Here is some probably expired pepper spray designed for use against bears. There’s also some goalie armor if you want it.”

Wendy sets up the projector on the pool table and projects a gridded arrangement of faces onto the wood paneling.

“Let me see who you’ve got,” says a man with glasses. He’s sitting with his back to a red sky, and the bald dome of his head glows. Wendy turns the laptop so the camera is pointed at the lot you. You wave awkwardly as you shrug into the stealth clothes.

“Well, the Northern Limit used to make do with less. I have faith in you.”

“Clive, you say that to everyone,” says a Veronica in the box next to his. “Every single team. All of them.”

“Sometimes they made it back,” he says, defensively.

“If this doesn’t work out, you’re welcome to seek refuge here at the North Pole,” says the woman with pointy ears – Frostine something? “The ceasefire seems to be holding.”

“Or Zone Z,” says the Veronica. “Ours is a good and just society, as long as the Clives stay on their side.”

“I have feelings, Veronica,” says Clive.

“So, hey,” says Chris Kirkman, putting on a black sweater two sizes too large, “how big is the resistance, anyway?”

“It fluctuates,” says Brigitte, tossing him some kneepads. “For instance, we had several dozen more members a few days ago.”

“What?” says Mr. Burns, climbing into an oversized jumpsuit. “Oh, yes, the deaths. Those were quite unfortunate.”

The door opens and Frank steps in. Veronica reflexively grabs a pepper spray and tries to spray him, but the nozzle is jammed.

“Did you just try to pepper spray me?” says Frank.

“No,” she says angrily. “Yes. We’re even now.”

“Those are going to work later, though, right?” asks Kitty Witless.

“Oh definitely,” says Veronica, tossing the jammed can to her.

“Anyway,” says Frank. “I’ve secured us transportation. Follow me.”

You sneak out into the dim sunlight and discover…. a four-person tandem bicycle. Ride PEI! is painted on the frame. Dad is sitting in the front seat. His new head is blond.

“Hey there, sluggers,” he says, waving to you with his pipe. “Ready for cardio?”

“No,” says Mr. Burns. Kitty Witless turns on Frank accusingly.

“You couldn’t find us a car?”

“No,” says Frank. “This makes less noise. Plus I think the guards are less likely to shoot you. This will confuse them.”

“It confuses me,” says Chris Kirkman.

“Anyway,” says Frank, heading back to the basement, “have a nice life. Vive la resistance, etc.” He closes the bulkhead doors behind him.

“I hate that man,” says Mr. Burns.

The Palace of the Worlds is ringed with floodlights and guard towers. The security is oddly bad, though; it’s like breaking into a German POW camp in a World War II movie. If there are motion- or heat-sensitive cameras, they don’t notice when you reach the first perimeter wall, hoist the bicycle over the top, and then shimmy through a hole Dad punches in the concrete.

The feeble daylight is on your side for once. You bike crazily across the snow, avoiding the floodlight beams, and reach the inner barrier. This is a chain-link fence, and you spend 30 intense seconds snipping through it with your Manitoba Cryonics multitools.

“Hard work always pays off,” says Dad, spreading the hole open. Suddenly, a floodlight beam lands directly on you. “Drat,” he adds, as the sirens spin up.

“It seems this ‘Searsgate’ has both temporal and spatial displacement properties,” says Elias, examining a computer monitor. “Spatial displacement requires beacon configuration, but the default setting is the gate’s current physical location. How far away do you need to be?”

“Not far at all,” says Adelaida. The guards have brought her a vast array of captured Earth guns, as well as their own weapons. She picks up a fungoid appliance that shoots crescents of plasma, examines it, then exchanges it for a bolt-action hunting rifle. She remembers Elias teaching her how to shoot, on the nights when they’d sneak out and go deep into the woods. She looks over at him, squinting into the computer. How much does he remember? Are his memories the same as hers?

Sirens go off, and the Chamber of Maximum Science is filled with flashing red light. Dark sorcerer Harry Hole leaps out of the bathroom with toilet paper stuck to his foot.

“Leave this to me,” he cries, running out the front door. Elias and Adelaida watch him go. Adelaida’s companion animal runs up to her and whines, wagging its tails. She pats its head.

“I’m sure this will sort itself out,” she tells Elias. “Turn it on.”

“Are you sure?” he says. “Where are you even going? ‘When,’ I suppose.”

She looks around the room – at him, at the guards, at the thing that is not quite a dog. She thumbs the safety off on the rifle.

“I am going to fix this,” she says, and shoots the first guard.

It flails and slumps down the wall, leaving a streak of white blood as it falls. She shoots the second guard in the head, punching smoothly through the chitinous armor. The third manages to draw its weapon, but she gets it in the torso, and it dies writhing as the oxygen rushes in. The fourth and fifth guards try to run, and she shoots them in the back.

The not-dog growls at her, and she draws down on it.

“Fido,” she says, from the other end of the rifle barrel. “No. Heel. Heel.” The creature continues to growl even as it backs away. She lowers the gun and turns to face Elias, his ghostly face slack in shock.

“Why?” he manages after a moment.

“Because I won’t be their puppet anymore,” Adelaida says. She squares her shoulders. “There is more human in me than Iadolanthean. In spite of everything, I still love you, Elias. Do you love me, too?”

“Yes,” he says, quietly.

“Then please forgive me,” she says, bringing the gun up. He registers a moment of surprise before she shoots out the glass in his helmet. The MOSP body bounces hard off the computer console and hits the floor. Adelaida drops the empty gun and runs her fingers through her hair.

TARGET DATE, says a blinking field on the screen, and she keys one in, pauses, remembers that Americans put the months before the days, changes it, and hits the enter key.

The ground shakes as the Searsgate spins up. There’s a flash, and the room is flooded with shimmering blue light. Adelaida ascends the ramp alone, and then turns back to Fido, cowering behind one of the computer banks.

“As you are to me, so am I to them,” she says, gently. “Maybe we’ll both be free someday.”

And she steps in.

You reach the palace gates just as Dad snaps the last guard’s neck. It turns out most things that kill humans also work on Iadolantheans. You lean on your blood-smeared tandem bicycle and pant for air, considering this, as well as your recent life choices.

“Now what?” says Kitty Witless, looking up at the basalt archway with the astrological planet symbols hewn into it. “No way am I climbing that. My dancing legs aren’t that strong.”

“Is that a ticket booth?” says Christ Kirkman, pointing to a small, boxy structure on the other side of the road. You break out your cans of expired pepper spray and stalk over to it.

Sure enough, there’s a MOSP sitting on a chair behind the glass. She appears to be asleep. In fact, could she be-?

“Deci?” asks Kitty, rapping on the window. “Is that you?”

“Whuh?” she says, sitting bolt upright. “Who goes there?” She breaks into a smile when she recognizes you. “Hey! Have you come to tour the palace? $10 each, $7 for children and seniors.”

“We have killed your guards,” says Dad. “Open these gates or I will destroy you, sport.”

“Indeed,” say Mr. Burns, trying and failing to flex menacingly.

“What, really?” She opens the door in the side of the booth and steps out. Bodies are everywhere. A couple of the guard towers are on fire. “Wow. I guess I really can sleep through anything.” She giggles. “Did you come to rescue me? I’ve been assigned to 20 years of this and it’s so dull.”

“We came to liberate humanity,” says Chris Kirkman.

“Oh, that’s cool too,” she says, her face falling. “I thought maybe we had some kind of connection, but I understand if you’re busy.” She steps back into the booth and presses a button. The outer gate of iron bars lifts up, and then the inner doors of blackest oak open outwards. Harry Hole is standing there.

“FOOLS!” he cries. “Prepare to face my darkest magics!”

“Have we met?” asks Kitty Witless, testing her pepper spray. It’s still jammed.

“I am Harry Hole, necromancer in service to Iadolanth and its highest servant, Queen Ad- what are you doing?”

Kitty is holding the can out six inches from his face and trying to push the nozzle down with both hands. He snatches it from her.

“BEHOLD MY INHUMAN STRENGTH,” he cries, and sprays himself directly in the eyes with a jet of pepper spray.

“NOOOOOO,” he cries, falling down. “HOW COULD YOU DO THIS TO ME? I HATE HOT FOOD! SOMEONE BRING ME SOME MILK!” He stumbles around on all fours near the ticket booth, which abuts the ledge that drops off to the sea.

You look at each other, then at his writhing form, and shove him over.

“I AM THE ONCE AND FUTURE MISTER POLICE!” he cries, and then there’s a splash.

“I didn’t see any of that,” says Deci, cheerfully. “You all have fun with your final showdown, eh?”

The ominous stone hallways are deserted. You walk past the gift shop to a door marked EMPLOYEES ONLY and kick it down. It leads to a utility corridor where you consult a fire escape map and decide that the “Chamber of Maximum Science” sounds like a good place to put a time machine.

When you bust in, through another employee entrance, the place is deserted. You see the dead guards and the empty MOSP hull, and you see the Searsgate, powered-up and waiting.

“Excellent,” says Mr. Burns

“I should guard this end,” says Dad. “Go get ’em!” He pulls up a bloodstained chair, tries to wipe it down, then has a seat and lights his pipe.

“Do you think that leads anywhere good?” asks Chris Kirkman.

“I have no idea,” says Kitty Witless, “but let’s find out.”

The three of you step through together.

Day 10 will end Tuesday, April 14, at 9 p.m. EST.

You are more or less at KOBKI. Killing town today will result in a wolf win. If for some reason you choose No Kill again AND the last wolf and the medic target the same person tonight, there will be a Day 11, but otherwise this is it. IMPORTANT: To prevent “gotcha” vote hopping, you will only be allowed to vote once. Any attempts to change your initial vote will be ignored. If there’s a tie at Twilight, no one dies.

PLAYERS LIVING Emmelemm – Kitty Witless Sic Humor – Montgomery Burns Side Character – Chris Kirkman DECEASED April LKD – Face / IADOLANTHEAN BannerThief – Harley Quinn / Partisan Cop on the Edge-ish – L.Q. “Sonny” Clemonds / RADIO OPERATOR (Investigator, 100% accuracy) DW – Arsene Lupin, gentleman thief / Partisan E-Dog – The Demoman from Team Fortress 2 / Partisan Flubba Gunto – Caesarbot 3000 / EVISYNC OPERATOR (Investigator, 67% accuracy) Goat – Gort 5.0 / IADOLANTHEAN Grumproro – Betty Grof / HARUSPEX (Vigilante) The Hayes Code – Nora, from Sanctuary Hills / Partisan Hohopossum – Tiny Tim and Astral Howeird Possum InnDEEEEED – William Dyer, Antarctic explorer / IADOLANTHEAN Jake (#1) – Mick “Crocodile” Dundee / Partisan Jake (#2, replacing Annanomally) – Crocodile Dundee II / Partisan Jon Hamm’s John Ham – Nolan Austin, dentist in Sherman Oaks / Partisan Keldeo / Partisan Lamb Dance – Padparadscha / Partisan Lord Stoneheart – Powerslave / Partisan Louie Blue – Hieronymus Karl Friedrich, von Münchhausen, known to many as the Baron von Münchhausen / Partisan

Mayelbridwen – Limited Edition Balloon Lady, leader of the Playmobil / IADOLANTHEAN Mr. I’m My Own Grandfather – Zap Rowsdower / IADOLANTHEAN Mr. Glitch / Partisan MSD – Robo R66-Y / Partisan

Owen1120 – The Burger King / ADELAIDA’S THRALL (2nd Serial Killer) Ralph – Steve Harvey / Partisan Robert Post’s Child – Captain Video / Partisan Sister Jude the Obscure – Mary Pickford / Partisan Snugglewumps – Joanna Lannister XIII / Partisan Spiny Creature – Crimes, clone of Grimes / Partisan Spookyfriend – Sharon Lastname, PTA President / IADOLANTHEAN Tiff Aching – Living embodiment of “Let It Be” / Partisan Tyrone – Chara 8-bit Steve from Blue’s Clues / FREEZER BURN VICTIM (1st Serial Killer) Wasp – Wasp / Carol / Big Jim / Count Dorkula / Zaxaforian Candulor (working together) / Partisan Zecko – Dennis Reynolds / Partisan BACKUPS Tobias Morpheus Lutair Lovely Bones [collapse]

ROLES 2 Partisans (Town) 24 1 Vanilla Partisans 1 Radio Operator (Investigator w/ 100% accuracy) 1 EviSync Operator (Investigator w/ 66.7% accuracy) 1 Medic 1 Haruspex (Town Vigilante)

1 Iadolanthean Spies (Wolves) 6 0 Iadolantheans (Vanilla Wolves) 1 Iadolanthean Recruit 1 Iadolanthean Hierophage (Wolf Roleblocker)

1 Freezer-Burn Victim (Serial Killer)

1 Adelaida’s Thrall (Replacement Serial Killer) Vanilla town message: Welcome Manitoba Cryonics test subject! You will be a PARTISAN (vanilla town) once you’re thawed out in the future, but shh, spoilers. Your only regular power is your vote, although you may also be awarded prizes from the catering truck. [collapse]

RULES Events Each day will feature a day-long Event, which is optional. A prompt will be given in each day’s header, and participating players are to respond in their QTs. Do not publicize your Event responses (until the game is over; then it’s okay). The winner will be chosen by NPC Princent Vice, the Catering Truck proprietor, which is to say, the mod. I will endeavor to be impartial. Do not discourage other players from participating in Events. I want everyone to participate if they want to.

Win conditions: The wolves win when they are equal to the number of town-aligned players left (if the SK is dead), or outnumber the non-wolf players (even if the SK is still alive). Town wins when all the wolves and the serial killer are defeated. The serial killer wins when it comes down to just them and one other person. A three-way standoff between the last town, last wolf and SK will result in a special ending.

Night actions: There isn’t a hard order that night actions occur in. This is to allow as many of them to go through as possible. Roleblocks will always take precedent over the actions of the targeted player, however. If the wolf roleblocker targets the medic, the medic will NOT be able to doctor their target. Operators (cops): All town forces and the SK come back HUMAN, all Iadolanthean forces come back NOT HUMAN. The Radio Operator will always get a true result; the EviSync Operator will get the truth two-thirds of the time. The medic cannot medic themselves or the same person two nights running.

Voting: Day kill thread: You have the option to vote “No Kill” (or words to that effect). If that option prevails, no one dies at the end of the day. A majority vote for one player (or No Kill) will end the day early. A tied vote at twilight will result in no one dying. Catering Truck thread: The item with the most votes wins. If there is a tie, I will choose between the tied items for you. The selected item is awarded at twilight to the player who best completes that day’s Event to Princent Vice’s satisfaction. Event entries are made in QTs and must not be made public.

Dueling: Instant death for the loser. Odds of winning 50%, as selected by RNG. There can be up to 2 duels per game day. The winner of the first duel can participate in the second. The first duel must be finished before the second takes place. You can’t duel yourself. You can’t duel Captain Video. Do not coerce third parties into dueling each other.

There are no secret powers or win conditions in this game. Any changes I have to make to the mechanics will be announced publicly. Catering Truck items will always have their effects listed.

If you maintain a game-related outside resource (like a spreadsheet or an in-character Tumblr), stop updating it after you’re dead.

No editing posts.

No quoting or screencapping from your QTs.

If you have any other questions about rules, please ask in QT, and I will answer publicly here.

[collapse]

