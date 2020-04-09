Avocado April Madness: Sweet Sixteen

And so, in one cruel blow, we lose another sixteen. Say a fond farewell to:

Richard Splett

Mr. Peanutbutter

Stevie Budd

Pam Poovey

Sam Sylvia

Paula Proctor

Rust Cohle

Valery Legasov

Violet Baudelaire

Webby Vanderquack

Eileen

Ice Bear

Phil Coulson

Angela Abar

Alison Hendrix

Summer Smith

Your efforts on behalf of them are ended, but not forgotten. Eileen campaigners, Alison Hendrix campaigners: We salute you.

We’re in the big leagues now, so those of you who still have a favorite to fight for, get ready to make big moves. Those of you who’ve suffered losses, now is the perfect time to throw in with someone you allied with in the past. There’s plenty of tournament left!

Character campaign posters, if you want them, can be found here: https://the-avocado.org/2020/04/06/avocado-april-madness-round-of-64/

The Sweet Sixteen will be open until 6 pm on Friday, April 10.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...