Avocado April Madness: Round of 32

Thanks to your dedicated clawing, scraping, and giffing, 32 characters have advanced! Sadly, we bid farewell to 32 others:

Jared Dunn

NoHo Hank

DeMarcus Tillman

Darius

Ilana Wexler

The Monarch

Fleabag

Winston Bishop

Petra Solano

Nora Durst

Villanelle

Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista

Francis Crozier

Norma Bates

Bill Tench

Cosmo

Hilda

Ahsoka Tano

Anais Watterson

Wolf

Star Butterfly

Cyrus Goodman

Entrapta

Mr. Nancy

King Richard

Lenny Busker

Nadia Vulvokov

The Child

Maeve Millay

Jessica Jones

Nadja Cravensworth

There are some wrenching and very close losses in there—no outright ties, but King Richard lost to Phil Coulson 15-16, Nadja Cravensworth lost to Summer Smith 17-18, and 2nd seed The Child lost to 15th seed Alison Hendrix 21-22! A round of applause for Alison’s campaigners, and everyone please pour one out for Baby Yoda.

The winner with the most votes was Janet, with 42 votes, and the loser with the fewest was Cosmo, with only 1.

We also lost the chance of a Jared Harris vs. Jared Harris showdown with the loss of Francis Crozier. You fools!

As we move on to the Round of 32, the races will get tighter, and campaigning will be more important than ever. So everyone get your pleas in place, and get ready to make some deals. Remember that character campaign posters, if you want them, can be found here: https://the-avocado.org/2020/04/06/avocado-april-madness-round-of-64/

The Round of 32 will be open until 6 pm EST on Thursday, April 9.

