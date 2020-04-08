Avocado April Madness: Round of 32

Thanks to your dedicated clawing, scraping, and giffing, 32 characters have advanced! Sadly, we bid farewell to 32 others:
Jared Dunn
NoHo Hank
DeMarcus Tillman
Darius
Ilana Wexler
The Monarch
Fleabag
Winston Bishop
Petra Solano
Nora Durst
Villanelle
Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista
Francis Crozier
Norma Bates
Bill Tench
Cosmo
Hilda
Ahsoka Tano
Anais Watterson
Wolf
Star Butterfly
Cyrus Goodman
Entrapta
Mr. Nancy
King Richard
Lenny Busker
Nadia Vulvokov
The Child
Maeve Millay
Jessica Jones
Nadja Cravensworth
There are some wrenching and very close losses in there—no outright ties, but King Richard lost to Phil Coulson 15-16, Nadja Cravensworth lost to Summer Smith 17-18, and 2nd seed The Child lost to 15th seed Alison Hendrix 21-22! A round of applause for Alison’s campaigners, and everyone please pour one out for Baby Yoda.
The winner with the most votes was Janet, with 42 votes, and the loser with the fewest was Cosmo, with only 1.
We also lost the chance of a Jared Harris vs. Jared Harris showdown with the loss of Francis Crozier. You fools!
As we move on to the Round of 32, the races will get tighter, and campaigning will be more important than ever. So everyone get your pleas in place, and get ready to make some deals. Remember that character campaign posters, if you want them, can be found here: https://the-avocado.org/2020/04/06/avocado-april-madness-round-of-64/
The Round of 32 will be open until 6 pm EST on Thursday, April 9.