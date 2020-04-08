Avocado Seder is LIVE

Shalom and chag sameach to my Avocado mishpucha!

If you’re seeing this, you’re invited to join us for the first Avocado Seder. Seder is the traditional first night of Passover dinner service involving storytelling, arguing, singing, armchair philosophising, reclining in your chairs, and eating. We’ll be doing all of those things except eating.

We will be going live from 7pm Central US time (one hour from the posting of this thread) on Discord. I recommend installing the Discord app but you can access it in-browser if you prefer. You’ll need to make yourself a Discord log-in if you don’t have one already.

You are very welcome to participate by voice or text chat, or just listen in, whatever your own religious, ethnic or cultural background may be.

If you participate, you are encouraged to keep a supply of wine on hand, or whatever you enjoy drinking. If you’d like to go all-in, you might also want: a green vegetable (typically lettuce or parsley); a bowl of salt water; some horseradish or other spicy food (note: should be unpleasant); and some matzah (or any flat bread).

LINKS:

Discord – click here to join in

https://discord.gg/ftFzSNe

The Hagadah – a PDF of the book we will follow

https://www.dropbox.com/s/lru0n88n3814o3l/tbi-fam-hag.pdf?dl=0

Songs – don’t worry, you don’t have to sing

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/xu0xy3k2q9aqicppxdfzk/Seder-Songs.docx?dl=0&rlkey=rsjvfn0n6amugl0lqfjeipnw8

Hope to see you there!

