Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 10

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

Group 8 Champions:

19 Kirby Super Star Gourmet Race
19 Final Fantasy VIII Liberi Fatali
16 The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time Title Theme
16 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Marble Gallery
14 Chrono Cross Home Time’s Grasslands
13 Super Mario RPG The Axem Rangers Drop In
13 Wild Arms 2 Resistance Line (Instrumental)
12 Super Mario RPG Super Pipe House
12 Jet Grind Radio Sneakman
12 Super Mario 64 Inside the Caste Walls
11 Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! Icy Speedway
11 Final Fantasy VIII Silence and Motion
10 Final Fantasy Tactics Trisection
10 Paper Mario Battle Fanfare
10 Mario Kart 64 Rainbow Road
10 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Shadow Temple

Our strongest winners yet, breaking the previous record of 18. Even our 3rd and 4th place champions would be 1st in most other groups. Some real contenders here.

Wild Card Standings:

Our magic number remains 9; this will probably last for a while, if not the whole tournament.

12 Half Life Adrenaline Horror
11 Super Smash Bros. Kongo Jungle
11 Guilty Gear Meet Again (Justice Theme)
11 The Curse of Monkey Island LeChuck’s Evil Stories
11 Koudelka Dead
11 Chrono Cross Fort Dragonia
11 Diddy Kong Racing T.T.’s Theme
11 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pioneer 2
11 Skies of Arcadia Military Facility Dungeon
11 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits
10 Marvel vs Capcom Spider-Man’s Theme
10 Fallout 2 Beyond the Canyon
10 Zill O’ll Fierce Battle
10 Interstate ’76 Vigilante Shuffle
10 Sonic Adventure Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis
10 Planescape: Torment Annah’s Theme
10 Sonic Adventure Blue Star…for Casinopolis
10 Panzer Dragoon Saga A Premonition of War
10 Mega Man 8 Stage Select
10 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Prayer
10 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man
10 Klonoa – Door to Phantomile Deep In the Dying Forest
10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure 226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version)
10 Final Fantasy Tactics Anxiety
10 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Carrotus
10 Starcraft Terran Theme 2
10 MegaMan X4 Opening Stage – Zero
10 Chrono Cross Home Village Arni
10 SaGa Frontier II Feldschlacht III (Battle 3)
9 Quest for Glory IV Dr. Cranium’s Laboratory
9 Pokemon Red / Blue Pokemon Center
9 Grandia New Parm City
9 Final Fantasy IX Chamber Of A Thousand Faces
9 Banjo-Tooie Mr. Patch
9 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Emilio’s Theme
9 Skies of Arcadia Black Pirates’ Theme
9 Blade Runner (1997) Blues
9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Someday
9 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Door to the Heavens
9 Brave Fencer Musashi Tower of Death
9 Tex Murphy: Overseer Hello Handsome
9 Policenauts (PSX) Criminal Investigation (Part I)
9 Blast Corps Beeton Tracks
9 Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Silmarian Meanderings
9 Metal Gear Solid The Best is Yet to Come
9 Guilty Gear Writhe in Pain
9 Interstate ’76 NEVER Get Outta the Car
9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version)
9 Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Return to Houston
9 Descent 2 Cold Reality
9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Sakura theme
9 Valkyrie Profile To the Other Side of the Earth
9 Interstate ’76 Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother
9 Star Fox 64 Area 6
9 Shenmue A New Departure
9 Final Fantasy VII Who… Are You?
9 Star Ocean: The Second Story Pyroxene
9 MegaMan Legends Concerto of Hapshi Code
9 The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title
9 Final Fantasy VIII The Oath
9 Pokemon Red/Blue Pokemon Mansion
9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Message from Nightopia
9 Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Skyhook Battle
9 Brave Fencer Musashi Dying Light
9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Mountainmen’s Song
9 Pokemon Red / Blue Lavender Town
9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Under Construction (Stick Canyon)
9 Ultima Online Minoc
9 Bahamut Lagoon Jojo’s Theme
9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Rolento theme
9 Diablo II Sanctuary
9 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike China Vox
9 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 One More Win
9 Command and Conquer: Red Alert Hell March
9 Threads of Fate Passing Through the Forest
9 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Stone Tower Temple
9 Omikron: The Nomad Soul Something in the Air (Omikron Version)
9 Diddy Kong Racing Pirate Lagoon
9 I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Menu
9 The Curse of Monkey Island Captain Rottingham
9 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers #X
9 Sonic R Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals)
9 The Curse of Monkey Island The Barbery Coast
9 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Ripple Star
9 YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Sudden Change
9 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards 0² Battle
9 Suikoden II The Chase
9 Dragon Warrior VII Fishbel Town
9 Um Jammer Lammy Baby Baby (PaRappa Version)
9 Wipeout 3 Know Where to Run
9 Banjo-Kazooie Rusty Bucket Bay
9 Descent 2 Crush
9 The Neverhood Klaymen’s Theme
9 Mischief Makers Volcanic

Banjo-Kazooie’s “Rusty Bucket Bay” is one of my favorite game songs of all time, so I’m happy to see it sneak in there.

The rest of the group:

8 Soul Calibur Sweet Illusion
8 Um Jammer Lammy Fright Flight (Lammy Version)
8 Fallout 2 Dream Town
7 MegaMan Legends The Flutter
7 Fallout Radiation Storm
7 Soul Calibur Worth Dying For
7 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike Spunky
6 Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout SS4 Goku’s Theme
6 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike Crowded Street
6 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Water Level
6 Guilty Gear Conclusion
6 Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Eel Deal (Gem Path)
6 Sonic Adventure The Dreamy Stage…for Casinopolis
5 The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard Main Theme
5 The Curse of Monkey Island Combat Map
5 Crash Bash Pogo Padlock
5 Virtua Figher 3tb Theme of Jacky
5 Suikoden II La Passione Commuove La Storia
4 Sonic Adventure Crank the Heat Up!!…for Final Egg
4 Titanic: Adventure Out of Time 2nd-Class (F-Deck)
4 Resident Evil – Code: Veronica A Moment of Relief
4 Rockman & Forte Title theme
4 Sonic Adventure My Sweet Passion…Theme of “Amy Rose”
3 Resident Evil 2 Self Destruct System
2 System Shock 2 Rec

“My Sweet Passion…Theme of “Amy Rose”” got a measly 4 votes, so it almost certainly won’t be advancing. So I’ll have to take one last opportunity to call your attention to some choice lyrics:

I do understand the feelings of a Persian cat
(But the Sphinx looked so cute I had to shave it)

He reminds me of parsley when he’s standing there all alone
(Makes me wanna be his specialité)

*sniff* Godspeed you confusingly horny masterpiece.

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 10 will be active until Sunday April 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 11 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 10 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Or listen to every nominee here

Again, voting for group 10 is open until Sunday April 5th at 10:00PM Pacific. 