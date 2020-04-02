Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 9

(full playoff standings can always be found here)
Group 7 Champions:
|15
|Final Fantasy VII
|Those Chosen by the Planet
|15
|Grim Fandango
|The Bone Wagon
|14
|Persona 2: Eternal Punishment
|Battle Theme
|13
|Space Channel 5
|Space Ship: Strut
|13
|Banjo-Kazooie
|Mutie-Snippets
|13
|Final Fantasy VIII
|The Extreme
|13
|Super Mario RPG
|Fight Against Monsters
|12
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Heads In The Clouds
|12
|Goldeneye 007
|Runway
|11
|Goldeneye 007
|Byelomorye Dam
|11
|Wipeout 2097
|Loops of Fury
|11
|Dynasty Warriors 2
|Yellow Storm
|11
|Suikoden II
|Opening
|11
|Chrono Cross
|Another Guldove
|11
|Final Fantasy VII
|Reunion
|10
|Xenogears
|Leftovers from the Dreams of The Strong
Shout-out to “The Bone Wagon” and “Space Ship: Strut”, two highly-placing bops that I hadn’t heard before this tournament. It’s always fun to discover new music.
Wild Card Standings:
Our magic number remains 9; this will probably last for a while, if not the whole tournament.
|12
|Half Life
|Adrenaline Horror
|11
|Super Smash Bros.
|Kongo Jungle
|11
|Guilty Gear
|Meet Again (Justice Theme)
|11
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|LeChuck’s Evil Stories
|11
|Koudelka
|Dead
|11
|Chrono Cross
|Fort Dragonia
|11
|Diddy Kong Racing
|T.T.’s Theme
|11
|Phantasy Star Online (JPN)
|Pioneer 2
|11
|Skies of Arcadia
|Military Facility Dungeon
|11
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Staff Credits
|10
|Marvel vs Capcom
|Spider-Man’s Theme
|10
|Fallout 2
|Beyond the Canyon
|10
|Zill O’ll
|Fierce Battle
|10
|Interstate ’76
|Vigilante Shuffle
|10
|Sonic Adventure
|Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis
|10
|Planescape: Torment
|Annah’s Theme
|10
|Sonic Adventure
|Blue Star…for Casinopolis
|10
|Panzer Dragoon Saga
|A Premonition of War
|10
|Mega Man 8
|Stage Select
|10
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Prayer
|10
|Rockman & Forte
|Dynamo Man
|10
|Klonoa – Door to Phantomile
|Deep In the Dying Forest
|10
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version)
|10
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Anxiety
|10
|Jazz Jackrabbit 2
|Carrotus
|10
|Starcraft
|Terran Theme 2
|9
|Quest for Glory IV
|Dr. Cranium’s Laboratory
|9
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Pokemon Center
|9
|Grandia
|New Parm City
|9
|Final Fantasy IX
|Chamber Of A Thousand Faces
|9
|Banjo-Tooie
|Mr. Patch
|9
|Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
|Emilio’s Theme
|9
|Skies of Arcadia
|Black Pirates’ Theme
|9
|Blade Runner (1997)
|Blues
|9
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Someday
|9
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Door to the Heavens
|9
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Tower of Death
|9
|Tex Murphy: Overseer
|Hello Handsome
|9
|Policenauts (PSX)
|Criminal Investigation (Part I)
|9
|Blast Corps
|Beeton Tracks
|9
|Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire
|Silmarian Meanderings
|9
|Metal Gear Solid
|The Best is Yet to Come
|9
|Guilty Gear
|Writhe in Pain
|9
|Interstate ’76
|NEVER Get Outta the Car
|9
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version)
|9
|Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense
|Return to Houston
|9
|Descent 2
|Cold Reality
|9
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Sakura theme
|9
|Valkyrie Profile
|To the Other Side of the Earth
|9
|Interstate ’76
|Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother
|9
|Star Fox 64
|Area 6
|9
|Shenmue
|A New Departure
|9
|Final Fantasy VII
|Who… Are You?
|9
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Pyroxene
|9
|MegaMan Legends
|Concerto of Hapshi Code
|9
|The Operative: No One Lives Forever
|Main Title
|9
|Final Fantasy VIII
|The Oath
|9
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|Pokemon Mansion
|9
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Message from Nightopia
|9
|Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
|Skyhook Battle
|9
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Dying Light
|9
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Mountainmen’s Song
|9
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Lavender Town
|9
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Under Construction (Stick Canyon)
|9
|Ultima Online
|Minoc
|9
|Bahamut Lagoon
|Jojo’s Theme
|9
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Rolento theme
|9
|Diablo II
|Sanctuary
|9
|Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
|China Vox
|9
|R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
|One More Win
|9
|Command and Conquer: Red Alert
|Hell March
|9
|Threads of Fate
|Passing Through the Forest
|9
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Stone Tower Temple
|9
|Omikron: The Nomad Soul
|Something in the Air (Omikron Version)
|9
|Diddy Kong Racing
|Pirate Lagoon
|9
|I.Q.: Intelligent Qube
|Menu
|9
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Captain Rottingham
|9
|Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
|#X
|9
|Sonic R
|Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals)
|9
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|The Barbery Coast
|9
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|Ripple Star
|9
|YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World
|Sudden Change
|9
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|0² Battle
|9
|Suikoden II
|The Chase
|9
|Dragon Warrior VII
|Fishbel Town
|9
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Baby Baby (PaRappa Version)
|9
|Wipeout 3
|Know Where to Run
Um Jammer Lammy gets on the board…with a PaRappa song. Rap rules, rock drools. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.
The rest of the group:
|8
|Soul Edge
|Asian Dawn
|8
|Einhander
|Factory
|8
|Um Jammer Lammy
|Keep Your Head Up!
|8
|Shenmue
|Shenhua (Original Version)
|8
|Wipeout
|Cairodrome
|7
|Die Hard Trilogy
|Harlem
|7
|MegaMan Legends
|Apple Market
|7
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Kazunoha Detective Office
|7
|Wing Commander: Prophecy
|Main Theme
|7
|Starcraft
|Terran Theme 4
|6
|Sonic Adventure
|Be Cool, Be Wild and Be Groovy…for Icecap
|6
|Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back
|Main Theme
|5
|King’s Quest: Mask of Eternity
|Dimension of Death
|5
|Soul Calibur
|Chasing Downstream
|5
|Rocket: Robot on Wheels
|Arabian Flights
|4
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Back To Part 1
|4
|Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998)
|Wings (Opening Song)
|4
|Resident Evil 2
|And After That
|4
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|The Cemetery
|3
|Policenauts (PSX)
|Innocence White
|3
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Our World
|2
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Let’s Go On (Cherie)
I’m kinda surprised “Be Cool, Be Wild and Be Groovy…for Icecap” from Sonic Adventure didn’t do better. I’ve always thought of it as one of the standout songs from that OST, but it just didn’t resonate. Elsewhere, Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure continues to walk a fine line between earnest intentions and less than stellar execution; this group’s offerings completely failed to manage this balance.
Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.
Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 9 will be active until Friday April 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 8 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 9 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday April 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific.