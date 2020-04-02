Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 9

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

Group 7 Champions:

Spoiler 15 Final Fantasy VII Those Chosen by the Planet 15 Grim Fandango The Bone Wagon 14 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Battle Theme 13 Space Channel 5 Space Ship: Strut 13 Banjo-Kazooie Mutie-Snippets 13 Final Fantasy VIII The Extreme 13 Super Mario RPG Fight Against Monsters 12 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Heads In The Clouds 12 Goldeneye 007 Runway 11 Goldeneye 007 Byelomorye Dam 11 Wipeout 2097 Loops of Fury 11 Dynasty Warriors 2 Yellow Storm 11 Suikoden II Opening 11 Chrono Cross Another Guldove 11 Final Fantasy VII Reunion 10 Xenogears Leftovers from the Dreams of The Strong Shout-out to “The Bone Wagon” and “Space Ship: Strut”, two highly-placing bops that I hadn’t heard before this tournament. It’s always fun to discover new music. [collapse]

Wild Card Standings:

Spoiler Our magic number remains 9; this will probably last for a while, if not the whole tournament. 12 Half Life Adrenaline Horror 11 Super Smash Bros. Kongo Jungle 11 Guilty Gear Meet Again (Justice Theme) 11 The Curse of Monkey Island LeChuck’s Evil Stories 11 Koudelka Dead 11 Chrono Cross Fort Dragonia 11 Diddy Kong Racing T.T.’s Theme 11 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pioneer 2 11 Skies of Arcadia Military Facility Dungeon 11 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits 10 Marvel vs Capcom Spider-Man’s Theme 10 Fallout 2 Beyond the Canyon 10 Zill O’ll Fierce Battle 10 Interstate ’76 Vigilante Shuffle 10 Sonic Adventure Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis 10 Planescape: Torment Annah’s Theme 10 Sonic Adventure Blue Star…for Casinopolis 10 Panzer Dragoon Saga A Premonition of War 10 Mega Man 8 Stage Select 10 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Prayer 10 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man 10 Klonoa – Door to Phantomile Deep In the Dying Forest 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure 226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version) 10 Final Fantasy Tactics Anxiety 10 Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Carrotus 10 Starcraft Terran Theme 2 9 Quest for Glory IV Dr. Cranium’s Laboratory 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Pokemon Center 9 Grandia New Parm City 9 Final Fantasy IX Chamber Of A Thousand Faces 9 Banjo-Tooie Mr. Patch 9 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Emilio’s Theme 9 Skies of Arcadia Black Pirates’ Theme 9 Blade Runner (1997) Blues 9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Someday 9 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Door to the Heavens 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Tower of Death 9 Tex Murphy: Overseer Hello Handsome 9 Policenauts (PSX) Criminal Investigation (Part I) 9 Blast Corps Beeton Tracks 9 Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Silmarian Meanderings 9 Metal Gear Solid The Best is Yet to Come 9 Guilty Gear Writhe in Pain 9 Interstate ’76 NEVER Get Outta the Car 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version) 9 Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Return to Houston 9 Descent 2 Cold Reality 9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Sakura theme 9 Valkyrie Profile To the Other Side of the Earth 9 Interstate ’76 Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother 9 Star Fox 64 Area 6 9 Shenmue A New Departure 9 Final Fantasy VII Who… Are You? 9 Star Ocean: The Second Story Pyroxene 9 MegaMan Legends Concerto of Hapshi Code 9 The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title 9 Final Fantasy VIII The Oath 9 Pokemon Red/Blue Pokemon Mansion 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Message from Nightopia 9 Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Skyhook Battle 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Dying Light 9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Mountainmen’s Song 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Lavender Town 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Under Construction (Stick Canyon) 9 Ultima Online Minoc 9 Bahamut Lagoon Jojo’s Theme 9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Rolento theme 9 Diablo II Sanctuary 9 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike China Vox 9 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 One More Win 9 Command and Conquer: Red Alert Hell March 9 Threads of Fate Passing Through the Forest 9 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Stone Tower Temple 9 Omikron: The Nomad Soul Something in the Air (Omikron Version) 9 Diddy Kong Racing Pirate Lagoon 9 I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Menu 9 The Curse of Monkey Island Captain Rottingham 9 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers #X 9 Sonic R Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals) 9 The Curse of Monkey Island The Barbery Coast 9 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards Ripple Star 9 YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World Sudden Change 9 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards 0² Battle 9 Suikoden II The Chase 9 Dragon Warrior VII Fishbel Town 9 Um Jammer Lammy Baby Baby (PaRappa Version) 9 Wipeout 3 Know Where to Run Um Jammer Lammy gets on the board…with a PaRappa song. Rap rules, rock drools. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. [collapse]

The rest of the group:

Spoiler 8 Soul Edge Asian Dawn 8 Einhander Factory 8 Um Jammer Lammy Keep Your Head Up! 8 Shenmue Shenhua (Original Version) 8 Wipeout Cairodrome 7 Die Hard Trilogy Harlem 7 MegaMan Legends Apple Market 7 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Kazunoha Detective Office 7 Wing Commander: Prophecy Main Theme 7 Starcraft Terran Theme 4 6 Sonic Adventure Be Cool, Be Wild and Be Groovy…for Icecap 6 Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Main Theme 5 King’s Quest: Mask of Eternity Dimension of Death 5 Soul Calibur Chasing Downstream 5 Rocket: Robot on Wheels Arabian Flights 4 The Curse of Monkey Island Back To Part 1 4 Lunar Silver Star Story Complete (1998) Wings (Opening Song) 4 Resident Evil 2 And After That 4 The Curse of Monkey Island The Cemetery 3 Policenauts (PSX) Innocence White 3 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Our World 2 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Let’s Go On (Cherie) I’m kinda surprised “Be Cool, Be Wild and Be Groovy…for Icecap” from Sonic Adventure didn’t do better. I’ve always thought of it as one of the standout songs from that OST, but it just didn’t resonate. Elsewhere, Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure continues to walk a fine line between earnest intentions and less than stellar execution; this group’s offerings completely failed to manage this balance. [collapse]

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 9 will be active until Friday April 3rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 8 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 10 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 9 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday April 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...