Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 8

(full playoff standings can always be found here)
Group 6 Champions:
|15
|Chrono Cross
|Dreamwatch of Time
|15
|Discworld 2
|That’s Death
|15
|Jet Grind Radio
|Everybody Jump Around
|13
|Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis)
|Rusty Ruins Zone (Act 1)
|13
|Pokemon Pinball
|Catch’em/Evolution (Blue Field)
|12
|SaGa Frontier
|Battle #4
|12
|Tetris Attack
|Blargg stage
|12
|Wild Arms
|To a New Journey
|12
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Zalbag, the Holy Knight
|11
|NiGHTS into Dreams
|Dreams Dreams – In Silent Memory ~Roulette~
|11
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Spoon Jam 2 M.D. (MoonDisc Version)
|11
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Higher
|10
|Super Mario RPG
|Here’s Some Weapons
|10
|Super Mario RPG
|Rose Town
|10
|Shenmue
|Hip De Hop
|10
|Einhander
|Chase
We’ve got Chrono Cross at the top, but this is still a pretty idiosyncratic bunch. A lounge song about how nice it is to die? Some funky Japanese hip-hop? We’re showing off the full range here.
Wild Card Standings:
Our magic number remains 9; this will probably last for a while, if not the whole tournament.
|12
|Half Life
|Adrenaline Horror
|11
|Super Smash Bros.
|Kongo Jungle
|11
|Guilty Gear
|Meet Again (Justice Theme)
|11
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|LeChuck’s Evil Stories
|11
|Koudelka
|Dead
|11
|Chrono Cross
|Fort Dragonia
|11
|Diddy Kong Racing
|T.T.’s Theme
|11
|Phantasy Star Online (JPN)
|Pioneer 2
|11
|Skies of Arcadia
|Military Facility Dungeon
|11
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Staff Credits
|10
|Marvel vs Capcom
|Spider-Man’s Theme
|10
|Fallout 2
|Beyond the Canyon
|10
|Zill O’ll
|Fierce Battle
|10
|Interstate ’76
|Vigilante Shuffle
|10
|Sonic Adventure
|Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis
|10
|Planescape: Torment
|Annah’s Theme
|10
|Sonic Adventure
|Blue Star…for Casinopolis
|10
|Panzer Dragoon Saga
|A Premonition of War
|10
|Mega Man 8
|Stage Select
|10
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Prayer
|10
|Rockman & Forte
|Dynamo Man
|10
|Klonoa – Door to Phantomile
|Deep In the Dying Forest
|10
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version)
|10
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Anxiety
|9
|Quest for Glory IV
|Dr. Cranium’s Laboratory
|9
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Pokemon Center
|9
|Grandia
|New Parm City
|9
|Final Fantasy IX
|Chamber Of A Thousand Faces
|9
|Banjo-Tooie
|Mr. Patch
|9
|Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
|Emilio’s Theme
|9
|Skies of Arcadia
|Black Pirates’ Theme
|9
|Blade Runner (1997)
|Blues
|9
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Someday
|9
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Door to the Heavens
|9
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Tower of Death
|9
|Tex Murphy: Overseer
|Hello Handsome
|9
|Policenauts (PSX)
|Criminal Investigation (Part I)
|9
|Blast Corps
|Beeton Tracks
|9
|Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire
|Silmarian Meanderings
|9
|Metal Gear Solid
|The Best is Yet to Come
|9
|Guilty Gear
|Writhe in Pain
|9
|Interstate ’76
|NEVER Get Outta the Car
|9
|Moon: Remix RPG Adventure
|Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version)
|9
|Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense
|Return to Houston
|9
|Descent 2
|Cold Reality
|9
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Sakura theme
|9
|Valkyrie Profile
|To the Other Side of the Earth
|9
|Interstate ’76
|Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother
|9
|Star Fox 64
|Area 6
|9
|Shenmue
|A New Departure
|9
|Final Fantasy VII
|Who… Are You?
|9
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Pyroxene
|9
|MegaMan Legends
|Concerto of Hapshi Code
|9
|The Operative: No One Lives Forever
|Main Title
|9
|Final Fantasy VIII
|The Oath
|9
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|Pokemon Mansion
|9
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Message from Nightopia
|9
|Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
|Skyhook Battle
|9
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Dying Light
|9
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Mountainmen’s Song
|9
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Lavender Town
|9
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Under Construction (Stick Canyon)
|9
|Ultima Online
|Minoc
|9
|Bahamut Lagoon
|Jojo’s Theme
|9
|Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold
|Rolento theme
|9
|Diablo II
|Sanctuary
|9
|Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike
|China Vox
|9
|R4: Ridge Racer Type 4
|One More Win
|9
|Command and Conquer: Red Alert
|Hell March
|9
|Threads of Fate
|Passing Through the Forest
|9
|The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
|Stone Tower Temple
|9
|Omikron: The Nomad Soul
|Something in the Air (Omikron Version)
|9
|Diddy Kong Racing
|Pirate Lagoon
|9
|I.Q.: Intelligent Qube
|Menu
|9
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Captain Rottingham
|9
|Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers
|#X
|9
|Sonic R
|Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals)
The expanded wild card continues to save some gems. This time we get I.Q. (the most ostentatiously scored puzzle game in history), a legit David Bowie song, and the magnificent cheese of Sonic R.
The rest of the group:
|8
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Amphibian Paradise
|8
|Marvel vs Capcom
|Roll’s Theme
|8
|Destruction Derby 2
|Track 10 (Little Pig)
|8
|Star Fox 64
|Venom
|7
|Skies of Arcadia
|Valua City
|7
|Tomb Raider II
|Lara Plays in the Snow
|7
|Titanic: Adventure Out of Time
|C-Deck
|7
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Stan Returns
|6
|D2
|Track 5
|6
|Starcraft
|Protoss 2
|6
|Suikoden II
|Heart Softening BGM 2
|6
|Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!
|Metropolis
|6
|Soul Edge
|Horangi Arirang
|4
|Star Wars: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter
|Main Menu Screen
|3
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|Murray’s Introduction
|3
|Phantasy Star Online (JPN)
|A Whole New World
|3
|Sonic Adventure
|Egg Mobile…Boss: Egg Hornet
Star Fox put up a pretty good showing in the 16-bit tournament, but so far 64 has not been repeating that success. One song in the wild card and 4 on the bubble; are the hits waiting for later or has the shine already come off this once-proud series?
Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.
Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 8 will be active until Thursday April 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 9 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 8 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday April 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific.