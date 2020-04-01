Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 8

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

Group 6 Champions:

Spoiler 15 Chrono Cross Dreamwatch of Time 15 Discworld 2 That’s Death 15 Jet Grind Radio Everybody Jump Around 13 Sonic 3D Blast (Genesis) Rusty Ruins Zone (Act 1) 13 Pokemon Pinball Catch’em/Evolution (Blue Field) 12 SaGa Frontier Battle #4 12 Tetris Attack Blargg stage 12 Wild Arms To a New Journey 12 Final Fantasy Tactics Zalbag, the Holy Knight 11 NiGHTS into Dreams Dreams Dreams – In Silent Memory ~Roulette~ 11 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Spoon Jam 2 M.D. (MoonDisc Version) 11 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Higher 10 Super Mario RPG Here’s Some Weapons 10 Super Mario RPG Rose Town 10 Shenmue Hip De Hop 10 Einhander Chase We’ve got Chrono Cross at the top, but this is still a pretty idiosyncratic bunch. A lounge song about how nice it is to die? Some funky Japanese hip-hop? We’re showing off the full range here. [collapse]

Wild Card Standings:

Spoiler Our magic number remains 9; this will probably last for a while, if not the whole tournament. 12 Half Life Adrenaline Horror 11 Super Smash Bros. Kongo Jungle 11 Guilty Gear Meet Again (Justice Theme) 11 The Curse of Monkey Island LeChuck’s Evil Stories 11 Koudelka Dead 11 Chrono Cross Fort Dragonia 11 Diddy Kong Racing T.T.’s Theme 11 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pioneer 2 11 Skies of Arcadia Military Facility Dungeon 11 Final Fantasy Tactics Staff Credits 10 Marvel vs Capcom Spider-Man’s Theme 10 Fallout 2 Beyond the Canyon 10 Zill O’ll Fierce Battle 10 Interstate ’76 Vigilante Shuffle 10 Sonic Adventure Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis 10 Planescape: Torment Annah’s Theme 10 Sonic Adventure Blue Star…for Casinopolis 10 Panzer Dragoon Saga A Premonition of War 10 Mega Man 8 Stage Select 10 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Prayer 10 Rockman & Forte Dynamo Man 10 Klonoa – Door to Phantomile Deep In the Dying Forest 10 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure 226 46th Street (MoonDisc Version) 10 Final Fantasy Tactics Anxiety 9 Quest for Glory IV Dr. Cranium’s Laboratory 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Pokemon Center 9 Grandia New Parm City 9 Final Fantasy IX Chamber Of A Thousand Faces 9 Banjo-Tooie Mr. Patch 9 Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned Emilio’s Theme 9 Skies of Arcadia Black Pirates’ Theme 9 Blade Runner (1997) Blues 9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Someday 9 Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Door to the Heavens 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Tower of Death 9 Tex Murphy: Overseer Hello Handsome 9 Policenauts (PSX) Criminal Investigation (Part I) 9 Blast Corps Beeton Tracks 9 Quest for Glory V: Dragon Fire Silmarian Meanderings 9 Metal Gear Solid The Best is Yet to Come 9 Guilty Gear Writhe in Pain 9 Interstate ’76 NEVER Get Outta the Car 9 Moon: Remix RPG Adventure Reach Air Burst (MoonDisc Version) 9 Vigilante 8: 2nd Offense Return to Houston 9 Descent 2 Cold Reality 9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Sakura theme 9 Valkyrie Profile To the Other Side of the Earth 9 Interstate ’76 Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother 9 Star Fox 64 Area 6 9 Shenmue A New Departure 9 Final Fantasy VII Who… Are You? 9 Star Ocean: The Second Story Pyroxene 9 MegaMan Legends Concerto of Hapshi Code 9 The Operative: No One Lives Forever Main Title 9 Final Fantasy VIII The Oath 9 Pokemon Red/Blue Pokemon Mansion 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Message from Nightopia 9 Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Skyhook Battle 9 Brave Fencer Musashi Dying Light 9 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Mountainmen’s Song 9 Pokemon Red / Blue Lavender Town 9 NiGHTS Into Dreams Under Construction (Stick Canyon) 9 Ultima Online Minoc 9 Bahamut Lagoon Jojo’s Theme 9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Rolento theme 9 Diablo II Sanctuary 9 Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike China Vox 9 R4: Ridge Racer Type 4 One More Win 9 Command and Conquer: Red Alert Hell March 9 Threads of Fate Passing Through the Forest 9 The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask Stone Tower Temple 9 Omikron: The Nomad Soul Something in the Air (Omikron Version) 9 Diddy Kong Racing Pirate Lagoon 9 I.Q.: Intelligent Qube Menu 9 The Curse of Monkey Island Captain Rottingham 9 Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers #X 9 Sonic R Can You Feel the Sunshine (vocals) The expanded wild card continues to save some gems. This time we get I.Q. (the most ostentatiously scored puzzle game in history), a legit David Bowie song, and the magnificent cheese of Sonic R. [collapse]

The rest of the group:

Spoiler 8 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Amphibian Paradise 8 Marvel vs Capcom Roll’s Theme 8 Destruction Derby 2 Track 10 (Little Pig) 8 Star Fox 64 Venom 7 Skies of Arcadia Valua City 7 Tomb Raider II Lara Plays in the Snow 7 Titanic: Adventure Out of Time C-Deck 7 The Curse of Monkey Island Stan Returns 6 D2 Track 5 6 Starcraft Protoss 2 6 Suikoden II Heart Softening BGM 2 6 Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! Metropolis 6 Soul Edge Horangi Arirang 4 Star Wars: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter Main Menu Screen 3 The Curse of Monkey Island Murray’s Introduction 3 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) A Whole New World 3 Sonic Adventure Egg Mobile…Boss: Egg Hornet Star Fox put up a pretty good showing in the 16-bit tournament, but so far 64 has not been repeating that success. One song in the wild card and 4 on the bubble; are the hits waiting for later or has the shine already come off this once-proud series? [collapse]

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 8 will be active until Thursday April 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 7 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 9 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 8 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 8 is open until Thursday April 2nd at 10:00PM Pacific.

