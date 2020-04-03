Ain’t No SUNSHINE in the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffle! Sadly, todays Shuffle Thread comes with the news that Bill Withers, one of the finest singer-songwriters of the 70’s and 80’s, has passed away today at the age of 81. He leaves behind several of the greatest hits of that era, many of which still hold up as classics today. In honor of Bill, let’s take a word from perhaps his most popular song: SUNSHINE!

Let’s lift our spirits with some good old musical Sunshine, and share your favorite songs with the word Sunshine in the title of them! But if your shuffle library is looking rather dark, don’t worry. You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and play some Bill loud and sing along in his honor today. I’ll see you next time!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...