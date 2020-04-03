April TV Preview – Streaming (Well, Of Course, Captain America and Lady Mary Would Make a Murder Child.)

Amazon

Tales From The Loop

Inspired by the wondrous paintings of Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop explores the mind-bending adventures of the people who live above the Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things previously relegated to science fiction, possible.

Starring: Rebecca Hall, Tyler Barnhardt, Duncan Joiner, Daniel Zolghadri, Jonathan Pryce, Paul Schneider

Premieres April 3rd

Hulu

Mrs. America

Mrs. America tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly, aka “the sweetheart of the silent majority.” Through the eyes of the women of the era – both Schlafly and second wave feminists Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan, Shirley Chisholm, Bella Abzug and Jill Ruckelshaus – the series explores how one of the toughest battlegrounds in the culture wars of the 70s helped give rise to the Moral Majority and forever shifted the political landscape.

Starring: Cate Blanchett, Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Banks, Ari Graynor, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Rose Byrne, Sarah Paulson, Uzo Aduba, Tracey Ullman, Melanie Lynskey, James Marsden, Niecy Nash, Olivia Scriven, Bria Henderson, Kayli Carter, John Slattery

Premieres April 15th

Normal People

Based on Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel, Normal People is an exquisite, modern love story about how one person can unexpectedly change another person’s life and about how complicated intimacy can be. It follows Marianne and Connell over several years—both from a small west of Ireland town, but from very different backgrounds—as they embark on an on-again/off-again romance that starts at school and continues through college, testing their relationship as explore different versions of themselves.

Quick Thoughts: This has got a hell of a pedigree. Sally Rooney’s book was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize. They have Hettie Macdonald (who directed one of the greatest Doctor Who episodes, Blink) and Lenny Abrahamson (who…just go google him if you don’t recognize the name).

Premieres April 29

Apple TV+

Home Before Dark

A mystery inspired by the reporting of a real nine-year-old journalist. When a young girl and her family move back to the small town her father left behind, her pursuit of the truth leads to the unearthing of a long-buried cold case.

Starring: Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Louis Herthum, Kiefer O’Reilly, Michael Weston, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Adrian Hough, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe, Whitney Peak, Aubrey Arnason, Aundrea Smith, Dean Petriw, Laiken Laverock, Serge Houde

Premieres April 3rd

Defending Jacob

A family’s lives are irreparably disrupted when the son is accused of murdering a fellow classmate.

Starring: Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Paolo Schreiber, Sakina Jaffrey, Betty Gabriel, J.K. Simmons

Premieres April 24th

Netflix

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show

From the mind of comedian Iliza Shlesinger comes a fun, irreverent mix of kooky characters, sly social commentary and pop culture gags.

Starring: Iliza Shlesinger

Premieres April 1st

The Big Show Show

When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE Superstar comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention.

Starring: The Big Show, Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, Lily Brooks O’Briant

Premieres April 6th

Brew Brothers

Brews Brothers follows two estranged brothers, Wilhelm and Adam Rodman, who find themselves running a brewery together. Each one is a beer genius… a braumeister, but they couldn’t be more different in their beer-making techniques and personalities.

Starring: Alan Aisenberg, Mike Castle

Premieres April 10th

Outer Banks

Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the “Pogues”) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that force the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader’s missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they’ll never forget.

Starring: Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Charles Esten, Jonathan Daviss, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Adina Porter

Quick Thoughts: Awww, I really wanna see Chip Esten from Whose Line Is It Anyway? go full Hiram Lodge. But also this kind of feels like The Goonies with jacked teenagers.

Premieres April 15th

The Innocence Files

The Innocence Files shines a light on the untold personal stories behind eight cases of wrongful conviction that the nonprofit organization the Innocence Project and organizations within the Innocence Network have uncovered and worked tirelessly to overturn. The nine-episode series is composed of three compelling parts – The Evidence, The Witness and The Prosecution. These stories expose difficult truths about the state of America’s deeply flawed criminal justice system, while showing when the innocent are convicted, it is not just one life that is irreparably damaged forever: families, victims of crime and trust in the system are also broken in the process.

Premieres April 15th

#blackAF

Loosely inspired by Barris’ irreverent, highly flawed, unbelievably honest approach to parenting, relationships, race, and culture, #blackAF uncovers the messy, unfiltered and often hilarious world of what it means to be a “new money” black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept.

Starring: Kenya Barris, Rashida Jones, Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Richard Gardenhire Jr.

Quick Thoughts: Do you think Kenya Barris really wanted to play Dre in Black-ish? Cause that show was based off his life too. Did he just…keep pitching shows until they let him play himself?

Premieres April 17th

The Midnight Gospel

From Pendleton Ward and Duncan Trussell, The Midnight Gospel is the story of Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator who leaves the comfort of his extra-dimensional home on the Chromatic Ribbon to interview beings living in other worlds.

Starring: Duncan Trussell, Phil Hendrie, Drew Pinsky

Quick Thoughts: I’m vibrating with excitement for this but does anyone wanna clue me in on why Dr. Drew is in this?

Premieres April 20th

Absurd Planet

A cast of quirky critters and Mother Nature herself narrate this funny science series, which peeks into the lives of Earth’s most incredible animals.

Premieres April 22nd

Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.

Starring: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Premieres April 27th

Nadiya’s Time To Eat

Nadiya Hussain shares a mouthwatering selection of stress-free recipes designed to help us all save time and calm our hectic lives.

Starring: Nadiya Hussain

Premieres April 30th

Drifting Dragons

The draking vessel Quin Zaza soars through the skies, hunting dragons that hide in the clouds. A single big catch means full coffers and all the meat they can eat, while failure means an empty wallet and an even emptier stomach. Join us as we log the crew’s grand adventures, chasing dreams of the sky, dragons, and gourmet cooking!

Premieres April 30th

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...