Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 5

Group 3 Champions:
|16
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Apoplexy
|14
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Battle on the Bridge
|13
|PaRappa the Rapper
|Chop Chop Master Onion
|13
|Final Fantasy Tactics
|Antipyretic
|12
|Final Fantasy VIII
|Dance with the Balamb Fish
|12
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|Rock Star
|12
|Castlevania: Symphony of the Night
|Lost Painting
|11
|Chrono Cross
|Life ~ Faraway Promise
|11
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3
|Grass Land 1
|11
|Medal of Honor Underground
|Battle of Monte Cassino
|11
|Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
|Miracle Matter
|11
|Kirby Super Star
|Cocoa Cave
|10
|System Shock 2
|Hydro 1
|10
|Suikoden II
|Reminiscence
|10
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Pure a Stream
|10
|Diddy Kong Racing
|Hot Top Volcano
A top dominated by Final Fantasy Tactics…and PaRappa. To be fair “rapper” is definitely a job in FFT. At least, could you say with confidence that it wasn’t?
Wild Card Standings:
No change from last time, but it was a near miss; if any of the 4 10-vote songs that placed here got one less vote all the 9ers would have risen up. Still plenty of time for that to happen elsewhere.
|12
|Half Life
|Adrenaline Horror
|11
|Super Smash Bros.
|Kongo Jungle
|11
|Guilty Gear
|Meet Again (Justice Theme)
|11
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|LeChuck’s Evil Stories
|11
|Koudelka
|Dead
|11
|Chrono Cross
|Fort Dragonia
|11
|Diddy Kong Racing
|T.T.’s Theme
|11
|Phantasy Star Online (JPN)
|Pioneer 2
|11
|Skies of Arcadia
|Military Facility Dungeon
|10
|Marvel vs Capcom
|Spider-Man’s Theme
|10
|Fallout 2
|Beyond the Canyon
|10
|Zill O’ll
|Fierce Battle
|10
|Interstate ’76
|Vigilante Shuffle
|10
|Sonic Adventure
|Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis
All these songs are from Group 2. Group 2 went deep; ~60% of it are already qualified.
The rest of the group:
|9
|Final Fantasy VII
|Who… Are You?
|9
|Star Ocean: The Second Story
|Pyroxene
|9
|MegaMan Legends
|Concerto of Hapshi Code
|9
|The Operative: No One Lives Forever
|Main Title
|9
|Final Fantasy VIII
|The Oath
|9
|Pokemon Red/Blue
|Pokemon Mansion
|9
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Message from Nightopia
|9
|Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
|Skyhook Battle
|9
|Brave Fencer Musashi
|Dying Light
|9
|Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|Mountainmen’s Song
|9
|Pokemon Red / Blue
|Lavender Town
|9
|NiGHTS Into Dreams
|Under Construction (Stick Canyon)
|9
|Ultima Online
|Minoc
|9
|Bahamut Lagoon
|Jojo’s Theme
|8
|Wing Commander: Prophecy
|Track 8
|8
|Deus Ex
|UNATCO
|8
|Unreal Gold
|Interlude II
|7
|Descent 2
|Robot Jungle
|7
|Christmas NiGHTS
|Dream Bells ~Christmas NiGHTS Event~
|7
|Persona 2: Innocent Sin
|Eikichi’s Theme
|7
|Wipeout 2097
|Tin There
|7
|Vagrant Story
|Ogre
|7
|The Misadventures of Tron Bonne
|The Torture Room
|6
|Pokemon Snap
|Stone Valley
|6
|Starcraft
|Protoss 1
|5
|Sonic Adventure
|General Offensive…for Sky Deck
|5
|Dragon Ball GT: Final Bout
|I Won’t Forget You (Ending Theme #2)
|4
|Planescape: Torment
|Mortuary
|4
|The Curse of Monkey Island
|On the Hill
|4
|Theme Hospital
|Night Shift
|2
|Koudelka
|Ubi Caritas et Amor
|2
|Rocket: Robot on Wheels
|Paint Misbehavin
That 9-vote bubble keeps getting bigger and bigger. I hope we get a jailbreak, there are a lot of funky tunes here that deserve some more spotlight.
Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.
Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 5 will be active until Sunday March 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 4 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 6 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 5 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Again, voting for group 5 is open until Sunday March 29th at 10:00PM Pacific.