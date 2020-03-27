Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Mar. 27

Introducing today’s contestants:

Khalilah, an attorney from Virginia, studied and traveled in Germany;

Matt, an account coordinator from Minnesota, throws a chilly Berlin Wall party; and

Susan, a fundraising researcher from California, camped in a Volkswagen bus all over Europe. Susan entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $7,999.

Very rough game that saw Khalilah climb from $0 after missing DD2 to lead into FJ with $6,800 vs. $5,600 for Matt and $1,200 for Susan.

DD1, $600 – DEMOGRAPHY – Born between 1980 & 1995, millennials are AKA “Generation” this letter (Matt lost $1,600 on a true DD.)

DD2 (video), $800 – STATE CAPITALS – Appropriately, the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament is in the capital of this western state (Khalilah lost $2,000 on a true DD.)

DD3, $2,000 – LATIN PHRASES – John Wilkes Booth shouted this, meaning “thus always to tyrants”, as he leaped to the stage after shooting Abraham Lincoln (Khalilah won the table limit of $2,000 to regain the lead.)

FJ – PRESIDENTIAL HISTORY – He was the first President to deliver the State of the Union Address on television

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Matt chose to bet everything from second place, leaving Khalilah with the victory as she dropped $4,401 to win with $2,399.

Note that if Susan had been correct on FJ and doubled up to $2,400, she would have gone from $0 with one clue remaining in DJ to winning the game. Have to wonder how many times in the history of the show that’s happened.

Triple Stumper of the day: In the “Author Fill-Ins” category, no one came up with the author for LeBron _ _ Kilmer as James Joyce (Susan won the comedy award for her response of “James Val”).

This day in Trebekistan: As they came back from the second commercial break, Alex promised that they would “move through Double Jeopardy! rather quickly”. Perhaps too quickly, because before long the players had a combined score of -$2,400.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is Y?

DD2 – What is California?

DD3 – What is “Sic semper tyrannis”?

FJ – Who was Truman?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...