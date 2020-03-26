Best Video Game Song Tournament, 1996-2000: Group 4

(full playoff standings can always be found here)

18 Chrono Cross Another Termina 18 Final Fantasy VII Opening / Bombing Mission 16 Kirby Super Star Meta Knight's Revenge 15 Final Fantasy IX Song Of Memories 15 The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask Last End 14 Panzer Dragoon Saga Imperial Air Force 14 Legend of Mana Wanderer's Path 14 Sonic 3D Blast (Saturn) Special Stage 13 Persona 2: Innocent Sin Seven Sisters High School A 13 Donkey Kong 64 DK Rap 13 Final Fantasy Tactics Ovelia's Theme 12 Sonic Adventure Twinkle Cart…for Twinkle Park 12 Persona 2: Eternal Punishment Map 1 12 Valkyrie Profile Mission to the Deep Space 12 The Neverhood The Neverhood Theme 12 Final Fantasy VIII Balamb Garden Stronger group than last time, but our co-champs continue the trend from last time; Chrono and Final Fantasy reign supreme. Glad to see The Neverhood do well; I'm always a sucker for the weirdos.

Our magic number is currently 10, set by Group 1's "Descent 2 – Are You Descent?" 12 Half Life Adrenaline Horror 11 Super Smash Bros. Kongo Jungle 11 Guilty Gear Meet Again (Justice Theme) 11 The Curse of Monkey Island LeChuck's Evil Stories 11 Koudelka Dead 11 Chrono Cross Fort Dragonia 11 Diddy Kong Racing T.T.'s Theme 11 Phantasy Star Online (JPN) Pioneer 2 11 Skies of Arcadia Military Facility Dungeon 10 Marvel vs Capcom Spider-Man's Theme 10 Fallout 2 Beyond the Canyon 10 Zill O'll Fierce Battle 10 Interstate '76 Vigilante Shuffle 10 Sonic Adventure Dilapidated Way…for Casinopolis All these songs are from Group 2. Group 2 went deep; ~60% of it are already qualified.

9 Street Fighter Alpha 2 Gold Sakura theme 9 Valkyrie Profile To the Other Side of the Earth 9 Interstate '76 Mission Code: Brother from Another Mother 9 Star Fox 64 Area 6 9 Shenmue A New Departure 8 The Misadventures of Tron Bonne The Aurora Stone 8 Star Ocean: The Second Story Field of Expel 7 Resident Evil 3: Nemesis Save Room Theme 7 Star Fox 64 Katina 7 Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back Tiny 6 SaGa Frontier II Todfeind (Deadly Enemy) 6 Star Control 3 Daktaklakpak 6 The Curse of Monkey Island The Undead Lovers 6 Star Fox 64 Sector Y and Solar 6 Sonic Adventure Red Barrage Area…for Hot Shelter 5 Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure True Courage 5 Sonic Adventure Lazy Days (Livin' in Paradise)…Theme of "Big The Cat" 5 Rocket: Robot on Wheels Clowny Island Man y'all just didn't vibe with my main man Big The Cat huh? That's okay, he'd be happy just to be nominated.

Now we get to the eliminations. We have 1,047 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 22 groups of either 48 or 47. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! The top 16 songs of each group will automatically advance to the knockout rounds. For wild cards, the procedure is a little different than last time. Basically, any song that has at least as many votes as a top 16 song will make it. So, if in one group 12 upvotes is only good for 20th place, but in another 12 was enough to make top 16, the 12-vote song in the first group will qualify as a wild card.

Also, for both group stages and seeding all ties will be broken via RNG, not by me.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 4 will be active until Friday March 27th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 3 is still active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 5 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 4 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 4 is open until Friday March 27th at 10:00PM Pacific.

