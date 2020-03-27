The Weekly Shuffle Thread Is HANDS Off!

Hello, and welcome to the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffle! With the current mess of a pandemic we’re in, I’m sure you’ve heard that you should be washing your hands… so why not have HANDS be out word of the day!

Share your favorite songs with the word HANDS in the title of them! But if you need a hand with finding Hands songs, don’t panic: you can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you next week!

Been listening to music on shuffle play? Miss the shuffle thread over at the mothership, but still want an opportunity to show off your impeccable taste in music? Well, you’ve come to the right place! Even if you haven’t been shuffling today but listened to an amazing random mix of songs at some point earlier in the week or in your life, please feel free to share it right here.

So, without further ado (and with Heisenberg and exexalien’s implicit approval): It’s the Weekly Shuffle Thread!!!!!!

What have you been listening to?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...