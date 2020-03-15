Marbula One: 2020 Greenstone GP Race 5

As yesterday’s qualifying round proved, fortunes can change in an instant on Greenstone. Just one nudge from a competitor, and you can end up coming to a near standstill. Our competitors are used to playing a little rough, but what we witnessed here today was nothing short of a boxing match, with marbles constantly caroming off the walls like billiard balls.

No wonder the O’rangers, tangy tricksters and rumoured juicers, did so well. When it comes to playing dirty, no one can best the Hesperidean hooligans — not even the Thunderbolts, whose valiant effort and temporary lead were electrifying to witness. Alas, a victory for the Riders of the Lightning was not to be: the O’rangers retook first place and finished atop the podium, leaving the Thunderbolts and Mellow Yellow in second and third, respectively.

Stray thoughts:

The Thunderbolts did at least manage to get an extra point for the fastest lap, which is kind of like winning the Presidents’ Trophy but losing the Stanley Cup.

Strong showing from the Limers, who overcame a big positional deficit to finish in fourth place.

Mary, yet again, in dead last. I know she’s a grizzled veteran, but it’s time for her to retire.

The host’s curse seems to be dimming in its power, but the Green Ducks didn’t manage to crack into the top half.

Next week, it’s the imaginatively titled Short Circuit. See you on the track!

Complete stats for Marbula One can be found at the Marble League Wiki. JMR would like to assure viewers that production has been unaffected by the COVID-19 situation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...