3/15/2020 Batwoman/Supergirl Live Chat

“Off With Her Head”



More of Alice’s dark past is uncovered when Cartwright shares a twisted story with Kate while Jacob goes searching for his wayward daughter. Mary and Luke follow a lead on Beth’s killer.

“Reality Bytes”



Nia’s roommate, Yvette, is attacked by a man targeting Dreamer because he doesn’t like that Dreamer is transgender and wants her to quit being a superhero. Determined to protect her community from additional harm, Dreamer refuses to give into his threats and puts herself in the line of fire to stop him. Supergirl stands by Dreamer and enlists additional help from Brainy. Meanwhile, Alex, J’onn and Kelly attempt to rescue a man stuck inside a virtual reality escape room.(?)

So I’m pro-more Dreamer episodes but anti-more Alice backstory episodes. This night is a land of contrasts.

Here’s the live chat

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...