The Weekly Shuffle Thread Sings A LULLABY!

Foo Fighters – Disenchanted Lullaby

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread! It can be hard these days to get enough sleep and rest, but perhaps the shuffle can help! Sit back and take it easy today, because the Shuffle Thread is here to sing you a LULLABY!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Lullaby” in the title of them! But if you’ve got no time to get some shut eye, then don’t turn off the speaker just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

