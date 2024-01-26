Real Steel Day Thread (01/26)

One of the OT themes I’ll be exploring over the course of 2024 is Movies I Discovered via Redbox.

The first movie I watched via Redbox was Drive. I dedicated a few OTs to the movie already. The second movie I watched was Real Steel.

Date of Redbox Rental – 05/13/2012

Price – $1.27

Location of Redbox – Turkey Hill Minit Mart

IIRC, I was home visiting for Mother’s Day. My Mom and I watched Drive and when I went to return it, I borrowed Real Steel.

Nothing like Rockem Sockem Robots by way of Over The Top. It has action, drama, and robot rivalries galore.

This might be due for a rewatch soon. I can’t remember how it ended.

Have you seen it? Does it deserve a spinoff or sequel?

Have a great Friday and an amazing weekend!

Something to Discuss- Who is your favorite robot in pop culture?

