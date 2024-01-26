Real Steel Day Thread (01/26)

One of the OT themes I’ll be exploring over the course of 2024 is Movies I Discovered via Redbox.
The first movie I watched via Redbox was Drive. I dedicated a few OTs to the movie already. The second movie I watched was Real Steel.
Date of Redbox Rental – 05/13/2012
Price – $1.27
Location of Redbox – Turkey Hill Minit Mart
IIRC, I was home visiting for Mother’s Day. My Mom and I watched Drive and when I went to return it, I borrowed Real Steel.
Nothing like Rockem Sockem Robots by way of Over The Top. It has action, drama, and robot rivalries galore.
This might be due for a rewatch soon. I can’t remember how it ended.
Have you seen it? Does it deserve a spinoff or sequel?
Have a great Friday and an amazing weekend!
Something to Discuss- Who is your favorite robot in pop culture?
