Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 120

Group 118 Results 81.82% Destiny Child Epic Sax Girl 72.73% 30XX Midnight Sun | Permafrost WG Mix 63.64% Jitsu Squad Battle against origami 63.64% Citizen Sleeper Among Ruins 54.55% Rhythm Doctor Know You 54.55% Mighty Goose Mighty Battle 54.55% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Garlemald Express 54.55% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Play the hero (Chipp theme) 54.55% Chocobo GP Hero X’s theme 54.55% Lunistice Mountain (Wanderlust) 54.55% Steel Assault Heart of concrete 45.45% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Dewdrop 45.45% The Knight Witch Mighty Adversary 45.45% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Beyond Our Sight 45.45% New Pokémon Snap Sweltering Sands (Night) 45.45% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Unleash Your Fashion Storm!!! 36.36% Castle in the Clouds Sacred Gigantic Tree 36.36% Super Alloy Ranger Fortress 36.36% Kaze and the Wild Masks Main Theme 36.36% Tunic Color Confinement 27.27% The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow Fair They Wrought Us 27.27% Cloud Gardens Dissolve 18.18% Archvale Sunken Queen 18.18% Anonymous;Code ALARM TYPE B Remember The Fallen 53.33% Kokoro Clover Season 1 Menu 53.33% The Medium Across The Shore 53.33% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Disaster of Passion (May theme) 52.63% Cris Tales The timeless battle 52.63% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge King of the spill 52.63% Rustler Run Guy Run 50.00% LaTale Online Devil’s Plains 50.00% Kena: Bridge of Spirits Mountain Shrine 50.00% Sable The Ewer (Day) 50.00% Mario Golf (NSO) Mini Golf 50.00% Mario Golf: Super Rush Wildweather woods 45.45% Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights Dewdrop 45.45% The Knight Witch Mighty Adversary 45.45% Fuga: Melodies of Steel Beyond Our Sight 45.45% New Pokémon Snap Sweltering Sands (Night) 45.45% Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Unleash Your Fashion Storm!!! 36.36% Castle in the Clouds Sacred Gigantic Tree 36.36% Super Alloy Ranger Fortress 36.36% Kaze and the Wild Masks Main Theme 36.36% Tunic Color Confinement 27.27% The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow Fair They Wrought Us 27.27% Cloud Gardens Dissolve 18.18% Archvale Sunken Queen 18.18% Anonymous;Code ALARM TYPE B Projected Bubble: 53.85%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 120 will be active until Monday, January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 121 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 120 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 120 is open until Monday, January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific

