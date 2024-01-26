Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 120

Group 118 Results
|81.82%
|Destiny Child
|Epic Sax Girl
|72.73%
|30XX
|Midnight Sun | Permafrost WG Mix
|63.64%
|Jitsu Squad
|Battle against origami
|63.64%
|Citizen Sleeper
|Among Ruins
|54.55%
|Rhythm Doctor
|Know You
|54.55%
|Mighty Goose
|Mighty Battle
|54.55%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|Garlemald Express
|54.55%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Play the hero (Chipp theme)
|54.55%
|Chocobo GP
|Hero X’s theme
|54.55%
|Lunistice
|Mountain (Wanderlust)
|54.55%
|Steel Assault
|Heart of concrete
|45.45%
|Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights
|Dewdrop
|45.45%
|The Knight Witch
|Mighty Adversary
|45.45%
|Fuga: Melodies of Steel
|Beyond Our Sight
|45.45%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Sweltering Sands (Night)
|45.45%
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Unleash Your Fashion Storm!!!
|36.36%
|Castle in the Clouds
|Sacred Gigantic Tree
|36.36%
|Super Alloy Ranger
|Fortress
|36.36%
|Kaze and the Wild Masks
|Main Theme
|36.36%
|Tunic
|Color Confinement
|27.27%
|The Lord of the Rings Online: Before the Shadow
|Fair They Wrought Us
|27.27%
|Cloud Gardens
|Dissolve
|18.18%
|Archvale
|Sunken Queen
|18.18%
|Anonymous;Code
|ALARM TYPE B
Projected Bubble: 53.85%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 120 will be active until Monday, January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 121 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 120 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
Again, voting for group 120 is open until Monday, January 29th at 10:00PM Pacific