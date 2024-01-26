Job Rants Thread – 1/26/2024 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy And Healthy Friday –

Cutting it short, this week. Dealing with some apartment maintenance, and so my attention is mostly there, at the moment. And just think: were I working, I wouldn’t otherwise be so fortunate to have such an experience.

Now, rant; damn you.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and great weekend. And remember: If your building says that they’re going to do maintenance, always be sure to get a timetable of how long it will take.

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...