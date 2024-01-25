The Weekly Music Thread Does What It Says

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s own Pachylad AND KingKat:

What songs do EXACTLY what they say? (e.g. – Stop on the word “STOP”)

It appears that Todd (or TITS, as he likes to be called) has us covered in the “STOP” department (though if he missed anything, be sure to let us and/or him know) but if you can think of any other songs where actions speak louder than words, please feel free to let us know down below!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

