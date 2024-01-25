The Thursday Politics Thread Supports A Two-State Solution

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The war in Gaza continues. With millions of Palestinians displaced, thousands killed or injured, injustice being levied upon the people, it’s hard to justify the US’ continued support of Israel. Unless you’re being willfully obtuse, which seems to be the M.O. for a lot of people. One interesting thing to come out recently, though, was a measure to include a stipulation for a Two State Solution in a coming aid package for Israel. It would be a string attached to more military aid. Nearly the entire Senate Democratic caucus supports it with two hold-outs: our old friend Joe Manchin and uh, well, erm, John Fetterman.

When you can get Kyrsten Sinema onboard but not him there might be a problem.

This is all rather facile though, isn’t it? Sen. Brian Schaz (D-HI) has admitted that the measure likely will not land and has said he’ll still vote for the package even if his amendment doesn’t get voted on.

The measure itself came about as a response to comments made last week by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that Israel needs “security control” over Gaza and the West Bank as part of any peace deal. President Biden himself has been pressuring Bibi to support something but so far it seems that he’s gotten nothing more than a shrug. And why should Netanyahu? The best that the US can do for pressure is to *maybe* include a stipulation in an aid package for a Two-State Solution to the conflict. There’s no pressure for him to change so long as the US keeps supporting his campaign. He has no actual interest in there being a real future for Palestine. Herein is the endgame for his and his father’s political ambitions: a greater Israel. Why should he?

The measure is weak tea in a time when Democratic leaders need to be listening to their constituents. I appreciate that Biden and other congressional Democrats are finding difficulty navigating this complex issue, but behind-the-scenes pressure campaigns and feckless measures in aid packages to the aggressors will not resonate.

The Biden administration thinks this stuff will go away come the election and I really, really think they’re wrong. I think there’s plenty of reason to think that next October will see renewed or continued interest in the conflict from all sides of the political spectrum. The delicate balance they’re trying to achieve will alienate more progressive voters, while not pleasing the “Stand With Israel” types. It’s hard, I’m sure, not saying it isn’t. But I think a lot of us just want the government, for once, to stand for what is right and damn the consequences. A lot to ask, I know.

Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it's technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

