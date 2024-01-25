Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread – January 25, 2024

Hey, everybody! Welcome to the weekly TV thread. Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! An unofficial spreadsheet exists for TV show discussion/review requests. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know. If you have any requests for discussion threads for specific series, let me know!

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 25TH, 2024:

Crowdsource Murder (LMN)

Griselda (Netflix)

In The Know Series Premiere (Peacock)

Masters Of The Universe: Revolution Series Premiere (Netflix)

Sexy Beast Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Son Of A Critch Season Three Premiere (The CW)

Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits Series Premiere (Lifetime)

Truth And Lies (ABC)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 26TH, 2024:

Badland Hunters (Netflix)

Expats Series Premiere (Prime Video)

Hightown Season Three Premiere (Starz)

Masters Of The Air Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Sago Mini Friends Season Two Premiere (Apple TV+)

Sit Down With Stand Up Udom Taephanich (Netflix)

Trunk (Prime Video)

The Underdoggs (Prime Video)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 27TH, 2024:

Confessions Of A Cam Girl (Lifetime)

Doctor Slump Series Premiere (Netflix)

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero (Max)

Love & Marriage: DC Season Premiere (OWN)

Swinging Into Love (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 28TH, 2024:

For The Love Of Chocolate (UP tv)

My Husband’s Seven Wives (Lifetime)

Next Level Chef Season Premiere (Fox)

The Many Lives Of Martha Stewart (CNN)

MONDAY, JANUARY 29TH, 2024:

History’s Greatest Mysteries Season Premiere (History)

Mighty Beheem’s Playtime (Netflix)

The Claremont Murders (Acorn TV)

The Greatest Night In Pop (Netflix)

The Irrational (NBC)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 30TH, 2024:

Germinal Series Premiere (MHz Choice)

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (Netflix)

NASCAR: Full Speed (Netflix)

Quantum Leap Season 2B Premiere (NBC)

Professor T Season Four Premiere (MHz Choice)

Vanderpump Rules Season Premiere (Bravo)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31ST, 2024:

Alexander: The Making Of A God (Netflix)

Assembled: The Making Of Echo (Disney+)

Baby Bandito Series Premiere (Netflix)

Choir Series Premiere (Disney+)

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans (FX)

Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story (Tubi)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights Of The Apocalypse Season Premiere (Netflix)

The Unbreakable Tatiana Suarez (HBO)

Will (Netflix)

