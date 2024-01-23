96th Academy Award Nominations LIVE Discussion Thread

Welcome to The Avocado’s annual Academy Award nominations live discussion thread! It promises to be another exciting morning, with Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, and Poor Things among the films aiming to be this year’s most-nominated. You can catch up before the telecast starts with my final predictions, and come back here to watch Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid start announcing the nominees at precisely 8:30 AM ET / 5:30 AM PT, followed by a second batch at 8:41 AM ET / 5:41 AM PT, live on Youtube:

Join me down in the comments section to discuss, and as always, I’ll try my hardest to post all the nominations live as they are announced!

