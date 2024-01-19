Just An ORDINARY Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Usually I try to think of some interesting or unique theme to center the Shuffle around, but other times you just want an ordinary playlist to listen to… so why not make our special word of the day ORDINARY?

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Ordinary” in the title of them! But if you want an extraordinary shuffle instead, don’t turn away just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

