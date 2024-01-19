Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 115

Group 113 Results
|72.73%
|The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki
|Wild Beat
|72.73%
|The Lord of the Rings Online:
|The Cape of Belfalas
|63.64%
|Redout 2
|Gravitron 2581
|54.55%
|Cotton Reboot
|Boss 1
|54.55%
|Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
|Poké Mart
|54.55%
|Super Kiwi 64
|Beach
|54.55%
|Rhythm Doctor
|wish i could care less
|45.45%
|Blue Archive
|Shooting Athletes
|45.45%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Airhead | Vivid BAD SQUAD
|45.45%
|Impostor Factory
|Trailer Theme
|45.45%
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
|The Night Has Come
|45.45%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|月とミルク(Full Version) [TORIENA]
|36.36%
|Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo
|Welcome to the Zoo
|36.36%
|Dariusburst EX: Another Chronicle
|Hinder four
|36.36%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Plundering Beast Battle
|36.36%
|Shadow Warrior 3
|Satori
|27.27%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|Graveyard Ops (C)
|27.27%
|A3!
|Light Blue Canvas [ANCHOR; Vocals: Tomoru Akazawa & Takuya Eguchi]
|27.27%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania
|Mutator 2021 (SMB 2 New OST – Dr. Bad Boon’s Base)
|27.27%
|Queen Beast
|Nymph
|18.18%
|Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
|Gate of Time
|18.18%
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest
|Arrival
|18.18%
|Mario Kart Tour
|Cheep Cheep Island
|18.18%
|Elden Ring
|Elden Ring (Name of the Song)
Projected Bubble: 53.85%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 115 will be active until Monday, January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 116 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 115 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 115 is open until Monday, January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific