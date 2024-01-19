Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 115

Group 113 Results 72.73% The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki Wild Beat 72.73% The Lord of the Rings Online: The Cape of Belfalas 63.64% Redout 2 Gravitron 2581 54.55% Cotton Reboot Boss 1 54.55% Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Poké Mart 54.55% Super Kiwi 64 Beach 54.55% Rhythm Doctor wish i could care less 45.45% Blue Archive Shooting Athletes 45.45% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Airhead | Vivid BAD SQUAD 45.45% Impostor Factory Trailer Theme 45.45% Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong The Night Has Come 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour 月とミルク(Full Version) [TORIENA] 36.36% Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo Welcome to the Zoo 36.36% Dariusburst EX: Another Chronicle Hinder four 36.36% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Plundering Beast Battle 36.36% Shadow Warrior 3 Satori 27.27% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Graveyard Ops (C) 27.27% A3! Light Blue Canvas [ANCHOR; Vocals: Tomoru Akazawa & Takuya Eguchi] 27.27% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Mutator 2021 (SMB 2 New OST – Dr. Bad Boon’s Base) 27.27% Queen Beast Nymph 18.18% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Gate of Time 18.18% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Arrival 18.18% Mario Kart Tour Cheep Cheep Island 18.18% Elden Ring Elden Ring (Name of the Song) Remember The Fallen 50.00% Babylon’s Fall Prelude to Reclamation 50.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! ECHO | Vivid BAD SQUAD 50.00% Circuit Superstars Downshift (90s) 50.00% TASOMACHI: Behind the Twilight Sanctuary-RI 50.00% Circuit Superstars Saphire Tides (70s) 50.00% In The Valley of Death -Prologue- back II back 50.00% Tunic The Siege 45.45% Blue Archive Shooting Athletes 45.45% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Airhead | Vivid BAD SQUAD 45.45% Impostor Factory Trailer Theme 45.45% Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong The Night Has Come 45.45% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour 月とミルク(Full Version) [TORIENA] 36.36% Putt-Putt Saves the Zoo Welcome to the Zoo 36.36% Dariusburst EX: Another Chronicle Hinder four 36.36% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Plundering Beast Battle 36.36% Shadow Warrior 3 Satori 27.27% Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Graveyard Ops (C) 27.27% A3! Light Blue Canvas [ANCHOR; Vocals: Tomoru Akazawa & Takuya Eguchi] 27.27% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Mutator 2021 (SMB 2 New OST – Dr. Bad Boon’s Base) 27.27% Queen Beast Nymph 18.18% Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Gate of Time 18.18% Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart of the Forest Arrival 18.18% Mario Kart Tour Cheep Cheep Island 18.18% Elden Ring Elden Ring (Name of the Song) Projected Bubble: 53.85%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 115 will be active until Monday, January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 116 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 115 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 115 is open until Monday, January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

