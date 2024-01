On December 10, 1878. Osbourn Dorsey, a sixteen-year-old Black resident of Washington, DC, filed a patent for the doorknob and doorstop.

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot that is known about this young genius, but here’s an article detailing what research has revealed so far: https://theblackwallsttimes.com/2023/09/15/at-16-osbourn-dorsey-opened-the-door-for-all-of-us/

