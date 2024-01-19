Job Rants Thread – 1/19/2024 – Turtling Up

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

I shouldn’t need to tell anyone how cold and terrible it is in some parts of the of the U.S., right now. Dropping temperatures, storms, poor plow coverage, it’s all there. Here in Boston, we’re expected to get another snow/sleet/Odin’s Wrath storm, this weekend, and the market next to me is filled shoulder-to-shoulder with people buying things up like doomsday preppers; selectively amnesiac to the fact that winter happens every damn year in the so much of the country, and twice on Sundays in Vermont.

I myself am pretty well-set: water, staples, and enough lunch-meat to feed an elementary school; but I am of course far from the norm. For everyone else, I can only offer the wellest of wishes when it comes being where you need to be, and that any risks are kept to a minimum.

As ever, well, I already said it, but it bears repeating: Have a safe trip home, if out, along with a good rest of the day. And, as for me, I’m thinking maybe I should get just a little more lunch meat, what do you think?

