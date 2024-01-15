Weekly Games Thread in Jolly Cooperation

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. Hope you’re having a happy new year! What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question: what’s your most memorable experiences with cooperative gameplay? If you simply have no experience or preference for local or online co op, a single player game where teamwork is a gameplay element, like many RPGs, Brothers, etc., or a pass and play playthrough of a single player game, like is built into current Supermassive games, those will also do.

