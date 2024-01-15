Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jan. 15

Today’s players in the last game of this two-game Second Chance final are:

Rotimi Kukoyi, a health policy & management student at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill from Hoover, Alabama, carries over 0 from game one;

Long Nguyen, a retired engineer from Las Vegas, Nevada, enters this game with a massive lead at 36,800; and

Roy Camara, a grocery specialist from Crawfordville, Florida, also ended Friday’s contest at 0.

DISNEY FILM TITLES VISUALIZED // WORLD HISTORY // PORTLANDIA // AROUND THE UNUSUAL HOUSE // SAY YOUR FRUITS & VEGGIES! // AUTHORS’ BIRTHSTONES

DD1 – 800 – AUTHORS’ BIRTHSTONES – Would Alice Walker have called her 1982 novel something else if her February birthstone wasn’t the color purple, this one? (On the first clue of the game, Long added 1,000.)

Scores at first break: Roy 5,800, Long 2,800, Rotimi -400.

Scores entering DJ: Roy 9,200, Long 4,200, Rotimi 200.

Double Jeopardy!

AFRICAN CITIES // RELIGIONS OF THE WORLD // DESERT FLORA & FAUNA // STAY SAFE // POP MUSIC-POURRI // “G” WHIZ

DD2 (video) – 1,600 – DESERT FLORA & FAUNA – Like the Australian marsupial it’s named for, this rodent has a pouch, but for carrying seeds, not babies (Roy dropped 10,400 on a true DD.)

DD3 – 1,200 – RELIGIONS OF THE WORLD – The Hajj, or pilgrimage to Mecca, is one of this “architectural” quintet of religious obligations (Long added 5,000.)

Scores entering FJ: Roy 7,600, Long 19,600, Rotimi 1,000.

Final Jeopardy!

ON THE STAGE – Paul Robeson said that even as this character “kills, his honor is at stake…the honor of his whole culture is involved”

No one was correct on FJ and only Long even appeared to try to seriously respond to it. Long dropped 123 to finish game two with 56,277, earning $35,000 in real money and advancing to Champions Wildcard.

Scores for game two: Roy 7,250, Long 36,800, Rotimi 1,000.

Final combined scores: Roy 7,250, Long 56,277, Rotimi 1,000.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is amethyst? DD2 – Who was kangaroo rat? (Roy said “kangaroo mouse.) DD3 – What are Five Pillars of Islam? FJ – Who is Othello?

