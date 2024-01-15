Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 112

Group 110 Results 72.73% Everhood Feisty flowers 63.64% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Something New 54.55% Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Chain Attack! 54.55% Sonic and the Fallen Star Mean Bean Fighting Machine ~ Vs. Eggman #2 45.45% Unexplored 2 Around The Campfire 45.45% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Can’t retrace (SATO GO BAND) 45.45% Mega Man: Shattered Diamond Ember Woman 45.45% Genshin Impact Dance of Aphros 36.36% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Shroom ridge 36.36% Dandy Ace Dandy Ace’s Main Theme 36.36% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Magicant 36.36% Tunche Un Paraiso Enganoso 36.36% ESCHATOS Stellar light 36.36% Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery Color Fading 36.36% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Messed Up Person 27.27% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Battle with the Four Fiends (Buried Memory) 27.27% Honkai Impact 3rd Domineer 27.27% Eastward Saka no Machi 27.27% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Prohibited Props [BEMANI Sound Team “ZAQUVA”] 27.27% Sin Chronicle Promise of the beginning ~Chloe’s Theme~ 18.18% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition Rox 3000 18.18% Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Bloodhunt Main Theme (Classical Version) 18.18% F-Zero X (NSO) The Long Distance of Murder 9.09% New Pokémon Snap Blushing Beach (Day) Remember The Fallen 50.00% Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Zero to Hero 50.00% Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania Deep Sea 2021 (SMB 2 New OST – Under the Ocean) 50.00% Poison Control Dragged 50.00% Psychonauts 2 PSI-King’s Sensorium – Shrine 45.45% Unexplored 2 Around The Campfire 45.45% Raiden IV x MIKADO REMIX Can’t retrace (SATO GO BAND) 45.45% Mega Man: Shattered Diamond Ember Woman 45.45% Genshin Impact Dance of Aphros 36.36% Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Shroom ridge 36.36% Dandy Ace Dandy Ace’s Main Theme 36.36% Earthbound Beginnings/MOTHER (NSO) Magicant 36.36% Tunche Un Paraiso Enganoso 36.36% ESCHATOS Stellar light 36.36% Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery Color Fading 36.36% Chicory: A Colorful Tale Messed Up Person 27.27% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Battle with the Four Fiends (Buried Memory) 27.27% Honkai Impact 3rd Domineer 27.27% Eastward Saka no Machi 27.27% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Prohibited Props [BEMANI Sound Team “ZAQUVA”] 27.27% Sin Chronicle Promise of the beginning ~Chloe’s Theme~ 18.18% Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game-Definitive Edition Rox 3000 18.18% Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Bloodhunt Main Theme (Classical Version) 18.18% F-Zero X (NSO) The Long Distance of Murder 9.09% New Pokémon Snap Blushing Beach (Day) Projected Bubble: 53.85%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 112 will be active until Tuesday, January 16th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 112 will start Tuesday and be active until Thursday*, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 112 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 112 is open until Tuesday, January 16th at 10:00PM Pacific

