Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 111

Group 109 Results 72.73% GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon Nebulous Marionette 72.73% Tunic The Heir 63.64% Touken Ranbu Warriors Sengo Murasama’s Theme 63.64% Celeste Classic 2 – Lani’s Trek lani’s trek 63.64% Rhythm Doctor Distant Duet 54.55% Genshin Impact Shirasagi Princess 54.55% Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge It won’t fly! 54.55% Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident n/a [Blacklolita] 54.55% Memento Mori Passionate Edda 54.55% Rush for the Ages Joan of Arc’s Scottish Holidays 54.55% Death’s Door Grandma 54.55% Impostor Factory To Chase a Murderer 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Final Fantasy IV: Battle 2 (Endwalker) 45.45% Shroomchitect Big Hustle 45.45% Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆Breath DIRECTOR’S CUT Sugar sports 45.45% Splatoon 3 Anarchy Poisons (Bird Mix) [Splatfest First Half: Shiver] 36.36% Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Unknown Lands 36.36% Floppy Knights Science Fair 36.36% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Bocca della Verità | Nightcord at 25:00 27.27% Psychonauts 2 The Questionable Area? 27.27% Dreamscaper Campground (Exploration) 18.18% Signalis Blockwart 18.18% Rolling gunner +overpower The last shining star (stage 1) 9.09% Mario Golf (NSO) Speed Golf Run Remember The Fallen 50.00% Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Upper stratum/entrance stage 50.00% The Wild at Heart Never 50.00% Kena: Bridge of Spirits The Ancient Well 50.00% Fight Knight Punk Croc 50.00% NEO: The World Ends with You Transformation -NEO MIX- 50.00% Monster Train: First Class Call of the Wildwood 50.00% A Little Golf Journey First Day of Spring 50.00% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! drop pop candy | Vivid BAD SQUAD 50.00% Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Chef Saltbaker 50.00% Eastward Eastward 50.00% Weird West Assassins 50.00% Natsuki Chronicles Dissatisfied sand yellow (stage 3) 45.45% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Final Fantasy IV: Battle 2 (Endwalker) 45.45% Shroomchitect Big Hustle 45.45% Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Burst Forth!! Choro-gon☆Breath DIRECTOR’S CUT Sugar sports 45.45% Splatoon 3 Anarchy Poisons (Bird Mix) [Splatfest First Half: Shiver] 36.36% Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster Unknown Lands 36.36% Floppy Knights Science Fair 36.36% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Bocca della Verità | Nightcord at 25:00 27.27% Psychonauts 2 The Questionable Area? 27.27% Dreamscaper Campground (Exploration) 18.18% Signalis Blockwart 18.18% Rolling gunner +overpower The last shining star (stage 1) 9.09% Mario Golf (NSO) Speed Golf Run Projected Bubble: 53.85%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 111 will be active until Monday, January 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 112 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 111 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 111 is open until Monday, January 15th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...