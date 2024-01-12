Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 111

Group 109 Results
|72.73%
|GetsuFumaDen Undying Moon
|Nebulous Marionette
|72.73%
|Tunic
|The Heir
|63.64%
|Touken Ranbu Warriors
|Sengo Murasama’s Theme
|63.64%
|Celeste Classic 2 – Lani’s Trek
|lani’s trek
|63.64%
|Rhythm Doctor
|Distant Duet
|54.55%
|Genshin Impact
|Shirasagi Princess
|54.55%
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
|It won’t fly!
|54.55%
|Beatmania IIDX 30 Resident
|n/a [Blacklolita]
|54.55%
|Memento Mori
|Passionate Edda
|54.55%
|Rush for the Ages
|Joan of Arc’s Scottish Holidays
|54.55%
|Death’s Door
|Grandma
|54.55%
|Impostor Factory
|To Chase a Murderer
|45.45%
Projected Bubble: 53.85%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 111 will be active until Monday, January 15th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 112 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 111 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
111-120
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 111 is open until Monday, January 15th at 10:00PM Pacific