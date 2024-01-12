Job Rants Thread – 1/12/2024 – An Inauspicious Start

Hey, all; Happy And Healthy Friday –

How’s everyone feeling, this week; good? Excellent; me too. It only took about two weeks, but I can say that I’m at least 98% better than where I was. Sucky as I’ve felt, I can also say it’s one of the few times I’ve been glad to not have to go into a job, of recent. For one: I can spend more time healing, and for two: I’d have started my year already out a large chunk of my sick and vacation time. Now I don’t know about you, but that fact wouldn’t be doing wonders for my mental OR physical health.

Also, apologies for last week and the column not going up for almost a day. It was ready on-time, my overly-medicated ass just forgot to hit “Publish.” Irksome to think that, the first time I’d have potentially missed a deadline in almost, –holy God– six years would have been for so dumb a reason, but there it is. As I said, last week. I try not to put much stock in bad omens, but that one came damn close to hitting the believe ability scale.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Deadlines don’t give a damn as to whether you’re healthy, or not.

