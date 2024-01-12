Strike While the IRON is Hot with the Weekly Shuffle Thread!

Black Marble – Iron Lung

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! Today is a special one for all you metalheads out there, especially those who like Iron Maiden, Iron Butterfly, and Iron Claw… because our special word of the day is IRON!

Get to your shuffles and see if you can mine up any songs featuring the word “Iron” in the title of them! But if the only iron you have available on you is for your clothes, don’t feel left out behind the iron curtain! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

