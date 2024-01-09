Tuesday’s Politics thread is a little slow this year

I got Covid right after New Year’s It wasn’t bad (thanks to my booster this fall), but I’m taking it easy coming back. So I’m just going to give your my three articles and scoot.

First, Judge Chutkan got SWATTED the other night.

http://tinyurl.com/2scuh4au

Great Molly Jong-Fast piece in Vanity Fair “There Is No ‘Both Sides’ to Donald Trump’s Threat to Democracy”

http://tinyurl.com/3tzptvy5

And from Kyle Cheney and Josh Gerstein at Politico “Trump Seeks Dismissal of Georgia Indictment, Again Claiming Broad Immunity”

http://tinyurl.com/5ypt5bku

That’s three. I’m done. Covid is thick out there folks, consider stepping up your precautions again. Put away your holiday decorations. Back to the grind. Take a deep breath and have a great day. Do something kind for someone, and that someone can and should include yourself!

