The Ditteaux Night Thread (1/8/24)

The Audubon Center for Research of Endangered Species (ACRES), in New Orleans, specializes in preserving endangered wildcat species through genetics, using cloning and interspecies embryo transfer.

They also created “Mr. Green Genes” here, a cloned tabby who glows green . . . for science.

In 1999, ACRES implanted an African wildcat embryo into a domestic housecat, and Jazz, the first test-tube kitty born via this method, was the result. Then, in 2003, Jazz was cloned to produce Ditteaux, the world’s first cloned African wildcat.

Also just an A+ name

In 2005, Ditteaux had sexy times with two other clones (presumably not other clones of Jazz), becoming the father of eight kittens and marking the first time two (or in this case three) cloned mammals bred naturally.

The Marvin Gaye helped.

While ACRES’ work is admittedly an inefficient and expensive way to preserve species (for every 42 implanted embryos, for instance, they hope to get one kitten), Program Director Dr. Betsy Dresser says, “Technology alone will not be enough to save endangered species, but it’s impossible to win the battle against extinction without it. Now we have new tools we can use to keep hope alive for species facing dramatically dwindling numbers. Working with all the resources we have at our disposal, we have a chance to rescue animals from the brink of extinction.” If nothing else, it’s pretty cool!

Plus they’re so darn cute!

Credit to The Verge and CABI News for the info in this header. For a more in-depth look at ACRES and the work they are doing, try this Conservation Magazine article.

