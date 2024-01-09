Director Profile: Christopher Nolan

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Christopher Nolan.

Highly recommended: Following, Memento, Batman Begins, The Prestige, The Dark Knight (top 100), Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Interstellar, Dunkirk, Tenet, Oppenheimer

Recommended: Doodlebug (short film), Insomnia

Next week’s director is… nobody, the Avocado Sight & Sound returns next Tuesday!!! Get your top 10 lists ready.

