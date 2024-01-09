Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 108

Group 106 Results
|69.23%
|Pokémon Legends: Arceus
|Battle! (Origin Dialga / Origin Palkia)
|69.23%
|About That… Paradise Killer B-Sides
|To The Heart [Vocal Version]
|61.54%
|Slime Rancher 2
|Rainbow Fields (Day)
|61.54%
|Blue Reflection: Second Light
|E.SYNASPE
|61.54%
|Bayonetta 3
|Queen Magick
|53.85%
|Deltarune Chapter 2
|Knock You Down !!
|53.85%
|Psychonauts 2
|Cosmic I
|53.85%
|Shin Megami Tensei V
|Battle – Abdiel
|46.15%
|A Plague Tale: Requiem
|No Turning Back
|38.46%
|Chocobo GP
|Shuffling through Zozo
|38.46%
|Tohu
|The Swamp
|38.46%
|Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker
|The Labyrinth
|38.46%
|Pocky & Rocky Reshrined
|An Ancient Land
|38.46%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|Wonderful Escape (Full Mix) [DÉ DÉ MOUSE]
|30.77%
|Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour
|MEGAERA [fallen shepherd × cotowari ft. nayuta]
|30.77%
|New Pokémon Snap
|Shiver Snowfields (Night)
|30.77%
|Spectacular Sparky
|Dusty’s Domain (Brainforest)
|30.77%
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Scattered Souls Across Isolated Isles
|30.77%
|Balan Wonderworld
|Bells of Ice
|30.77%
|Rockman X Dive
|Sizzling Heat
|23.08%
|Floppy Knights
|Victory!
|23.08%
|Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!
|Flyer! [Commissioned Chinozo Song for Vivid BAD SQUAD] FEB 2022
|7.69%
|Kirby’s Dream Land 3 SP (NSO)
|Grass Land 2
|7.69%
|Mario Kart Tour
|Bowser’s Castle (3DS)
Remember The Fallen
|50.00%
|Neon White
|Virtual Paradise
|50.00%
|Kirby’s Gamble Galaxy Stories
|Hard Boiled Havoc / Egg Garden Boss
|50.00%
|Guilty Gear -STRIVE-
|Out of the Box (Axl theme)
|50.00%
|Genshin Impact
|Village Surrounded by Green
|50.00%
|A3!
|Flowers for a Distant Universe
|50.00%
|Buddy mission BOND
|Ishi ku re
|50.00%
|Mad Rat Dead DLC
|Nightmare Road
|50.00%
|Memento Mori
|Straight Ahead
|46.15%
Projected Bubble: 53.33%
It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups1. That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. 2 After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.
…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+3 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 108 will be active until Wednesday, January 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 109 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 108 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
111-120
Group 111
Group 112
Group 113
Group 114
Group 115
Group 116
Group 117
Group 118
Group 119
Group 120
121-125
Group 121
Group 122
Group 123
Group 124
Group 125
Again, voting for group 108 is open until Wednesday, January 10th at 10:00PM Pacific