Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2021-2022: Group 108

Group 106 Results 69.23% Pokémon Legends: Arceus Battle! (Origin Dialga / Origin Palkia) 69.23% About That… Paradise Killer B-Sides To The Heart [Vocal Version] 61.54% Slime Rancher 2 Rainbow Fields (Day) 61.54% Blue Reflection: Second Light E.SYNASPE 61.54% Bayonetta 3 Queen Magick 53.85% Deltarune Chapter 2 Knock You Down !! 53.85% Psychonauts 2 Cosmic I 53.85% Shin Megami Tensei V Battle – Abdiel 46.15% A Plague Tale: Requiem No Turning Back 38.46% Chocobo GP Shuffling through Zozo 38.46% Tohu The Swamp 38.46% Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker The Labyrinth 38.46% Pocky & Rocky Reshrined An Ancient Land 38.46% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour Wonderful Escape (Full Mix) [DÉ DÉ MOUSE] 30.77% Beatmania IIDX 29 CastHour MEGAERA [fallen shepherd × cotowari ft. nayuta] 30.77% New Pokémon Snap Shiver Snowfields (Night) 30.77% Spectacular Sparky Dusty's Domain (Brainforest) 30.77% Kirby and the Forgotten Land Scattered Souls Across Isolated Isles 30.77% Balan Wonderworld Bells of Ice 30.77% Rockman X Dive Sizzling Heat 23.08% Floppy Knights Victory! 23.08% Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! Flyer! [Commissioned Chinozo Song for Vivid BAD SQUAD] FEB 2022 7.69% Kirby's Dream Land 3 SP (NSO) Grass Land 2 7.69% Mario Kart Tour Bowser's Castle (3DS) Remember The Fallen 50.00% Neon White Virtual Paradise 50.00% Kirby's Gamble Galaxy Stories Hard Boiled Havoc / Egg Garden Boss 50.00% Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Out of the Box (Axl theme) 50.00% Genshin Impact Village Surrounded by Green 50.00% A3! Flowers for a Distant Universe 50.00% Buddy mission BOND Ishi ku re 50.00% Mad Rat Dead DLC Nightmare Road 50.00% Memento Mori Straight Ahead Projected Bubble: 53.33%

It’s time for group play! We have 2,990 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 125 groups! Slightly more than last time with only half the years. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 768 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 768, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 769+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 108 will be active until Wednesday, January 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 109 will start Wednesday and be active until Thursday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 108 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 108 is open until Wednesday, January 10th at 10:00PM Pacific

