A Galaxy Far, Far Away: Your Star Wars Discussion Thread

With The Mandalorian season wrapped up, The Bad Batch having wrapped up, we saw Ahsoka hit last year and now a second season is in development. And what’s this? A Jon Favreau Star Wars movie?

I wanted to try doing a semi-regular Star Wars discussion topic. Especially for people who come into the individual shows late and aren’t likely to engage with the weekly discussion topics since they die down fairly quickly.

This topic is a catch-all for all kinds of Star Wars stuff but we do ask that you spoiler things out of a sense of caution when talking about specific shows and events because it is a catch-all.

