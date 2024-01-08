LGBT Movies: All of Us Strangers (2023)

A shy writer (Andrew Scott) is propositioned by a drunken neighbor (Paul Mescal). He’s too guarded to respond. The next day he visits his hometown and stumbles across his parents (Jamie Bell and Claire Foy). They’re eager to learn about his life. He’s surprised as they died when he was 12.

All of Us Strangers is the second film adaptation of Taichi Yamada’s novel Strangers. Writer/Director Andrew Haigh dials back the books’ horror elements to focus on the themes of grief and loneliness. The off-kilter lighting and cinematography capture a world where dream logic is never questioned. The excellent cast commits to the emotional truth of the scenario.

Andrew Scott gives a shattering performance. He breaks down the walls the protagonist has built to reveal the open wound underneath. Gay men of Generation X grew up with Margaret Thatcher, Ronald Reagan, and the AIDS epidemic. Bullying was encouraged and societal homophobia was high. All of these, plus the early loss of his parents, have taken their toll. He insists “things are different now,” but is forced to accept that he has not healed. He has simply survived.

Paul Mescal mesmerizes as the earnest suitor. Life has been unkind to him, despite growing up in more liberated times. In Scott he sees a kindred spirit and potential life raft. Their much-hyped love scenes lack the frankness of the recent Fellow Travelers. But the actors have a warm chemistry. Their growing intimacy recalls the relationship in Haigh’s 2011 film Weekend.

Jamie Bell and Claire Foy are full of surprises as the bewildered parents. They react to Scott’s homosexuality in nuanced ways. Both wish to make amends for past wrongs. Yet are unsure what their unhappy son needs from them now. Everyone is holding their breath, lest they break the spell.

Quibbles? Certain tropes are familiar. The needle drops are on the nose. One plot turn is better explained in the source material. Some will find the story cathartic. Others may see it as manipulative and cruel.

The themes will resonate with most audiences. If you’re a certain type of gay man, this film will eviscerate you. If you’re a fan of the artists, or just need a good cry, see it as soon as possible.

You can find more of my reviews on The Avocado, Letterboxd and Serializd. My podcast, Rainbow Colored Glasses, can be found here.

